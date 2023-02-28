Lancaster senior Aaron Gasiewicz will seek to defend his state championship in the 200 IM as part of the Section VI contingent at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys swimming championships Friday and Saturday in Ithaca.

Gasiewicz, a University of Kentucky signee, won Lancaster’s first state swimming title since 1997 last year.

He is also scheduled to compete in the 100 butterfly and the 200 free relay.

Among other busy swimmers will be Orchard Park’s Jaxon and Jayden Bruzgel; the Frewsburg/Southwestern trio of Gannon, Grady and Miles Moore; and Williamsville East’s Nick Lemmo, Roman Tedeschi, Nathan Eaton and Max Anderson. All are entered in the maximum four events.

Here are the Section VI swimmers scheduled to compete:

Clarence

100 fly: Kyle Priset.

200 free: Kyle Priset.

Diving: Ryan Manning.

Dunkirk

50 free: Adam Fred.

100 back: Adam Fred.

East Aurora

100 fly: Jacob Winfield.

Diving: Cameron Ignatowski.

Frewsburg/Southwestern

200 free relay: Gannon Moore, Miles Moore, Grady Moore, Brady Linstrom

400 free relay: Gannon Moore, Miles Moore, Grady Moore, Brady Linstrom.

Medley relay: Grady Moore, Brady Linstrom, Logan Hren, Landon Frederes.

Diving: Alexander Pitts.

50 free: Miles Moore.

100 free: Gannon Moore, Miles Moore.

200 free: Gannon Moore.

100 fly: Grady Moore.

500 free: Logan Hren.

Jamestown

100 free: Aidan McCleary.

200 free: Connor Dean.

500 free: Connor Dean.

Lancaster

200 free relay: Aaron Gasiewicz, Luke Heary, Liam Marlowe, McKean Vallely, Nicholas Yost (alternate).

100 fly: Aaron Gasiewicz.

200 IM: Aaron Gasiewicz.

Lockport

100 fly: Aidan Morgan.

100 back: Aidan Morgan.

Niagara Wheatfield

200 free relay: Paul Wissel, Jackson James, Vincent Ciraolo, Aidan Hurley, Dominic Zuccari (alternate).

50 free: Paul Wissel.

100 free: Paul Wissel.

Orchard Park

400 free relay: Jayden Bruzgel, Aidan Carr, Dennis Choroser, Carter Marks.

200 free relay: Jaxon Bruzgel, Jayden Bruzgel, Liam Clark, Austin Carducci.

Medley relay: Jaxon Bruzgel, Jayden Bruzgel, Liam Clark, Austin Carducci.

50 free: Jaxon Bruzgel.

100 breaststroke: Jayden Bruzgel, Jaxon Bruzgel, Liam Clark, Austin Carducci.

200 IM: Liam Clark, Austin Carducci.

Starpoint

100 fly: Ben Wicchart

Tonawanda

Diving: Jackson Conley.

Williamsville East

200 free relay: Nick Lemmo, Peter LaJuenesse, Max Andderson, Sam Cappel, Jackson Amenta (alternate).

400 free relay: Nathan Eaton, Roman Tedeschi, Nick Lemmo, Max Anderson, Jackson Amenta (alternate).

Medley relay: Nathan Eaton, Roman Tedeschi, Nick Lemmo, Peter LaJuenesse, Jackson Amenta (alternate).

100 free: Nick Lemmo

100 back: Roman Tedeschi.

100 breast: Nathan Eaton.

200 IM: Roman Tedeschi.

200 free: Max Anderson.

500 free: Max Anderson, Nathan Eaton.