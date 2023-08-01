With 150 meters left in the final lap of the 3,000 at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships, City Honors rising freshman Henry Peterson was in third place.

The two runners in front of him, Cael Underkoffler and Calvin Rivera, had gained some separation at the beginning of the final lap, so Peterson was aiming for second place.

“Once I caught up to (Rivera) and was tied for second, I kind of just sprinted the rest and tried to win,” Peterson said. “I was able to catch (Underkoffler).”

Peterson managed to pass both, edging Underkoffler by less than a half-second. He won the 3,000 for the 13-14 age group Saturday at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, the same site as the U.S Olympic team trials and USA Track and Field national championships.

A day later, he finished second in the 1,500 for his age group. That is two more top finishes for his resume, which includes being named the state’s Middle School Runner of the Year for cross country and all-state first-team recognition by MileSplit in the fall.

He strategized both races similarly. He felt confident entering the competition because he saw the list of entrants and their times as a basis for comparison. Throughout, Peterson mostly tried to stay behind one of two runners on the outside to avoid being pushed down in the early laps.

“I didn't want to lead most of the race because that can be extra tiring, sometimes,” Peterson said. “I kind of just went with the leaders.”

Peterson was close to taking the 1,500 title, too. With 200 meters to go, he tried to take the race. He had taken the lead, sprinting as a fast as he could, but Peterson said he didn’t have enough in his legs to hold off Max Miller, who beat him by .12 seconds.

“I still am really happy with my performance, since it was my first year and first time competing against that good of athletes,” Peterson said.

Following his cross country season in the fall, where he won the Section VI Class B championship as an eighth-grader, he competed in track and field for City Honors in the spring. Peterson said the speed training he did during the season helped him prepare for the Junior Olympics.

City Honors' Henry Peterson second in national 1,500 race City Honors rising freshman Henry Peterson finished second in the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships in the 1,500 meters in the boys 13-14 age group Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

Peterson won both the 3,000 and 1,500 in the Niagara Region to qualify for the USA Track and Field Region 2 championships in early July in Cortland. He won both events there to earn his place in Oregon.

He planned to compete in the high school national championships, but those conflicted with Regents exams, so the Junior Olympic championships were his form of competing at the national level.

Peterson’s training is rigorous. Currently, he trains five or six times a week, and averages around 45 miles a week, he said. In the winter, he was a member of the swim team, to avoid training outdoors in icy conditions. City Honors will offer an indoor track team this year, with its athletes combining with Olmsted. Buffalo Public Schools will have four indoor programs, based at McKinley, Riverside, Hutch Tech and Olmsted.

“I didn't start running till fifth grade, but I've been training pretty consistently more than most people my age for the past three or so years,” Peterson said. “It's more about the types of runs I do and consistency that's gotten me to this point where I'm competitive nationally.”

Just like any other kid, he played other sports such as soccer or baseball, but during recess, he always enjoyed running around in circles. His mother knew that, so she signed Peterson and herself up for a 5k at the end of summer before his fifth-grade year.

“Ever since that 5k, I've just loved running,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he prefers cross country a little bit more than track because the courses vary, while track can get repetitive, especially if he’s training by himself. Still, he enjoyed the Junior Olympic championships experience.

He’s still young, entering his freshman year at City Honors. He’ll be back competing with the cross country team, hoping to defend his Section VI title.

“I'm hoping to just keep on training and stay consistent,” Peterson said. “As long as I don't get injured, I want to stay competitive nationally for, like, my age (group) throughout high school.”