Hayden Fisher's seven three-pointers lead Sherman girls basketball to state Class D final

TROY – Sherman's girls basketball team made it to the state final four in large part because of an astounding defensive effort in the playoffs.
Well, the Wildcats showed they can play some great offense as well Friday night to beat Franklin, 49-43, at Hudson Valley Community College to reach Saturday's New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D championship game.
A strong shooting effort by Hayden Fisher helped the Section VI champions build a lead as large as 18 points against the previously once-beaten Purple Devils from Section IV, then held on down the stretch. Fisher made seven three-pointers and finished with 25 points.
"I'm pretty sure five is the most I've had," she said. "I didn't think. I just shot. It was my night."
The junior's first three erased a 2-0 deficit in the first minutes and the teams went back and forth until the first quarter ended with the score 9-9.
That's when Fisher got hot. After Zoe Warren gave Franklin an 11-9 lead, Fisher made her second three from the right corner and took a pass from her cousin Jenna Fisher to give Sherman a 15-11 advantage. The Wildcats (15-8) built the lead to 23-15 on a Paige Gratto three before Franklin's star, Kayla Campbell, scored to cut her team's deficit to six. Hayden Fisher then went inside for a basket against Franklin's stingy defense and seconds before the horn made another three to push the lead to 28-17.
The Wildcats upped the lead to 38-22 in a very defensive third period that saw Franklin score only five points, but Jenna Fisher got in foul trouble, setting up the wild finish in the fourth quarter.
"It was pretty crazy," Gratto said of the last eight minutes of play. "I was surprised."
Sherman's vaunted defense had held Campbell to 12 points through three quarters. The tall, athletic forward entered appearing she'd finish well less than her 26.2 average at game's end until some key plays at the start of the fourth quarter.
The senior gave the Purple Devils (22-2) a boost when she scored against Jenna Fisher and drew the Wildcats junior's fourth foul. Hayden Fisher answered with two more three-pointers to give Sherman a 44-26 lead with 6:25 to play. Campbell responded with a hook shot that led to a three-point play.
Jenna Fisher's returned to the game and quickly assisted on a Kaitlyn Lindsey basket. But just as quickly things turned in Franklin's favor as Campbell drew Jenna Fisher's fifth foul with 4:22 to play. She then made the foul shot, and it became a question of Sherman could hold on without its starting point guard against Franklin's press.
"It hurt when I fouled out," Jenna Fisher said. "It was the first time this year that I did. But I'm pretty confident in our subs. We have a good bench."
After Campbell had another three-point play with 4:11 to play to cut her team's deficit to eight points, Leighanne Swan had her biggest play of the game to help Sherman. The Wildcats junior forced Campbell to commit her fifth foul, sending her out of the game with 2:54 to play.
The Purple Devils struggled to score, but they played scrappy defense to keep the Wildcats at bay for two minutes. Foul shooting woes hurt Sherman down the stretch and a jumper from the corner and a three by Warren trimmed the Sherman lead to 47-43 with 14.8 seconds to play. Lindsey and Gratto made one foul shot apiece in the closing seconds to seal the win before a raucous crowd.
"It was nerve-wracking," coach Emily Eckwahl said. "We were just looking to keep our composure at the end."
Thanks to a balanced effort, the Wildcats kept their composure and their season will not end until the final one game is played.
"Kids stepped up," Eckwahl said with a relieved smile afterward.
Gratto had 10 points, Jenna Fisher had six, Lindsey had five and Kelsey Wagner had one. Campbell wound up matching her average of 26 points per game with 14 coming in the last quarter. Warren was next best for the Oneonta-area school with 13 points.
Sherman will aim for its first state title when it plays Section III's Copenhagen at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.