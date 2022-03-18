Hayden Fisher's seven three-pointers lead Sherman girls basketball to state Class D final

After Campbell had another three-point play with 4:11 to play to cut her team's deficit to eight points, Leighanne Swan had her biggest play of the game to help Sherman. The Wildcats junior forced Campbell to commit her fifth foul, sending her out of the game with 2:54 to play.

The Purple Devils struggled to score, but they played scrappy defense to keep the Wildcats at bay for two minutes. Foul shooting woes hurt Sherman down the stretch and a jumper from the corner and a three by Warren trimmed the Sherman lead to 47-43 with 14.8 seconds to play. Lindsey and Gratto made one foul shot apiece in the closing seconds to seal the win before a raucous crowd.

"It was nerve-wracking," coach Emily Eckwahl said. "We were just looking to keep our composure at the end."

Thanks to a balanced effort, the Wildcats kept their composure and their season will not end until the final one game is played.

"Kids stepped up," Eckwahl said with a relieved smile afterward.

Gratto had 10 points, Jenna Fisher had six, Lindsey had five and Kelsey Wagner had one. Campbell wound up matching her average of 26 points per game with 14 coming in the last quarter. Warren was next best for the Oneonta-area school with 13 points.

Sherman will aim for its first state title when it plays Section III's Copenhagen at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.