Having a lacrosse season gets the blood flowing for St. Joe's coach Peter Hudecki

“It took a long time because it was (the) Covid-19 pandemic,” Hudecki said. “That was just different because of the times.”

He spent four days in the hospital and has been recovering at home since his release. He was allowed to drive six weeks after the surgery.

Hudecki is slated to return to his job as a physical education teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools on June 14. He’s not allowed to teach now because he is not allowed to lift anything more than 25 pounds.

He doesn’t have to lift anything that heavy to coach. He kindly asks players to carry water containers or any heavy equipment where it needs to go.

But being back on the sideline has been a good thing for Hudecki and the program he has helped become one of the best in the area.

“It’s great to be out here and get a whiff of normalness,” he said. “As the season goes on, it just gets better and better.”

"We're fortunate in every way to have him coaching this season," Marauders junior Brian Nephew said. "But our coach is a very strong person and we knew he was going to be able to fight through it and recover smoothly."

Hudecki does have to make sure he keeps his emotions in check.

“Sometimes you're like, you know you're out there and you feel like you're OK and then you know you're like overexcited and you can feel it,” Hudecki said. “So I've got to be careful. I have a really good coaching staff that helped carry my load.”

