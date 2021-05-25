Having a lacrosse season gets the blood flowing for St. Joe's coach Peter Hudecki

During the first St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute boys lacrosse practice of the season, one of the kids joked that Peter Hudecki must have had too much coffee because the longtime Marauders coach seemed way too excited to be back on the field.
Hudecki had good reason for what he called his “off the hook” excitement.
Not only was St. Joe’s getting ready for a season after having last year’s wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic, but for Hudecki, being back on the field was another positive step in his recovery from major heart surgery.
Hudecki underwent cardiac bypass surgery Dec. 14. He had six bypasses done, a procedure in which veins from his radial arteries were harvested and transplanted into his heart. Hudecki, who has a family history of heart issues, previously had two other procedures to have stents inserted into his heart.
Hudecki, 47, looks and feels like a new man since the undergoing the procedure, which likely saved his life. He’s lost 60 pounds. He’s eating more fruits and vegetables, along with chicken, soy and beans. He’s eating less red meat, hardly any sugar and no alcohol.
North finds itself in need of a head coach for the first time since 2001 and just the fourth time in its history.
“I’m just glad that they caught it because if they didn’t it would not have been good,” Hudecki said.
“I feel great now, except for when we play like Rochester teams; Then I don’t feel too good,” he quipped.
Though St. Joe’s is 0-3 against the top teams from Rochester-area Section V – including losses by one goal and two goals, the Marauders (9-3) still appear to be the standard when it comes to Western New York dominance.
They’ve already clinched the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association regular season title with one league game still to play, Friday at home against Bishop Timon-St. Jude. The Monsignor Martin playoffs begin with semifinal games June 1. The final is June 3 with the high-seed hosting each of the playoff contests.
St. Joe’s also owns nonleague wins over Section VI title contenders Clarence and Hamburg. The Marauders also lost at nationally ranked Victor on Monday night.
With the move to the Vikings, Bradshaw leaves a program where he coached for 22 years, leading Lew-Port to Niagara Frontier League and Section VI Class A championships in 2019.
“These are the kind of games we need because we have a very talented young team,” Hudecki said. “They need challenges. It’s not (all) about Ws and Ls this year. It always is, but they need to be challenged.”
Hudecki found it slightly challenging receiving the proper diagnosis on his condition back in December. He had pain in his back and going down his arms.
He went to the hospital twice to get checked out. The second trip included a seven-hour visit to the emergency room. Both times, he was diagnosed with panic attacks.
The second one, though, he believed was almost a heart attack, so he called his cardiologist. An angiogram helped his doctor determine that he needed bypass surgery.
“It took a long time because it was (the) Covid-19 pandemic,” Hudecki said. “That was just different because of the times.”
This is no ordinary final season for Mack. It’s a busy one filled with a series of job interviews, as a parade of MLB scouts roll though just to size him up one more time.
He spent four days in the hospital and has been recovering at home since his release. He was allowed to drive six weeks after the surgery.
Hudecki is slated to return to his job as a physical education teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools on June 14. He’s not allowed to teach now because he is not allowed to lift anything more than 25 pounds.
He doesn’t have to lift anything that heavy to coach. He kindly asks players to carry water containers or any heavy equipment where it needs to go.
But being back on the sideline has been a good thing for Hudecki and the program he has helped become one of the best in the area.
“It’s great to be out here and get a whiff of normalness,” he said. “As the season goes on, it just gets better and better.”
Senior pitcher Julianne Bolton faced 21 batters and struck out all of them Monday during the Red Devils’ 12-0 victory over Frontier.
"We're fortunate in every way to have him coaching this season," Marauders junior Brian Nephew said. "But our coach is a very strong person and we knew he was going to be able to fight through it and recover smoothly."
Hudecki does have to make sure he keeps his emotions in check.
“Sometimes you're like, you know you're out there and you feel like you're OK and then you know you're like overexcited and you can feel it,” Hudecki said. “So I've got to be careful. I have a really good coaching staff that helped carry my load.”