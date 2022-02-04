Hamburg's Pat Cauley honored as Section VI athletic director of the year

Hamburg’s Pat Cauley has been named the Section VI Athletic Director of the Year by the New York State Athletic Administrators Association.

He will be formally honored in March at the organization’s annual conference.

Cauley, a 1984 graduate of Sweet Home who played point guard on the school’s state Class A championship team in 1983-84, has spent decades at Hamburg in a variety of coaching roles.

Cauley was nominated by association members in the region and then was selected to be honored by the local committee.

"I accept this award on behalf of our team of exceptional and supportive administrators and educators we have in the Hamburg Central School District,” Cauley said. "I also wish to thank my colleagues in athletic administration throughout Section 6 who I am privileged and honored to work with so that student/athletes can enjoy the many benefits of athletic participation."

Said Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo: “Just take a look at the Hamburg athletic program and it is easy to see why he was selected. Every program is competitive and they take on Pat’s hard-work personality. Pat is well-respected by his peers, for how he represents the student/athletes and coaches at Hamburg and it is apparent that those individuals that wear purple respect him just as much.”