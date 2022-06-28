Hamburg's Nolan Smith named Colpoys/Barrows baseball Player of the Year, Depew's Dennis Crawley Jr. named Coach of the Year

The area's finest baseball players gathered at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant on Tuesday to see who would receive the Colpoys/Barrows Cup.

That award, named for two longtime luminaries on the local scene, is given annually to the area's top player.

The room was packed to capacity, even with some players checking in on Zoom. Seventeen area standouts were named finalists, but it was Hamburg junior pitcher Nolan Smith who was selected as the winner.

Unfortunately for Smith, he was unable to attend. He's currently playing at a tournament in New Jersey.

“It means a lot,” Smith said. “I feel like it's not just me but me and my team. It means a lot because it wasn’t just me that won it, I look at this as my team helped me get it. I couldn’t have done this myself. I have my infielders, outfielders, and catcher all making plays behind me. My stats wouldn’t have been nearly as good if they weren’t doing their jobs.”

During the 2022 season, Smith was first on the team in home runs (three) second in hits (28), RBIs (22), doubles (eight), and third in triples (two). On the mound, he started a team-high eight games and had a 1.63 ERA along with a team-high 44 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched.

“It’s a little surreal,” Hamburg coach Derek Hill said. “We knew he had a special season, but I think most seasons you think your guys have special seasons, but there’s always someone else out there that had one more chapter or one more defining moment. Especially as our season developed through the postseason, I thought his resume was fairytale-like and put him on a short list.”

The night was dedicated to acknowledging the top players in Western New York, but also acknowledging people in the present who left an imprint on the game of baseball. One of those people is Depew coach Dennis Crawley Jr. He’s been battling ALS, but hasn’t let a disease that’s affected his family for generations keep him from the game.

Crawley Jr. was selected as the Coach of the Year, and going forward the award will be named for him. Given his journey and success, the crowd gave him a standing ovation along with multiple hugs and handshakes as he made his way to the microphone.

“It’s amazing,” Crawley Jr. “It’s really cool knowing your name is going to be on something for a very long time. It means something too. I don’t coach to get accolades or trophies and stuff. I coach to teach the kids to play the game the right way and how to be young men. If that comes along with it, then great. I was kind of surprised, obviously. It’s pretty cool.”

It has been a memorable year for Crawley Jr. He’ll be inducted into the Western New York Hall of Fame in September, led the Wildcats to their first sectional title in 51 years, and will now have an award named after him.

“I joked when I got nominated for the Hall, I asked the guys ‘Is it because I’m dying?' and he said, “Kind of,” Crawley Jr. said with a smile. “I wasn’t due for five years on the ballot, but they wanted me to enjoy it while I can.

"I got Coach of the Year here and ECIC III and it means my team is doing well," he said. "It doesn’t mean I’m doing anything different, it means my team is doing well and they’re winning and doing it well. It’s a credit to all of the guys on the team.”

When Coach of the Year is announced next summer, it’ll be joined by a new award – the Sarow/Weiss Cup will be given to the area's top softball player.

The award is named after Roger Weiss, known for his role on WGR 550 AM’s “Inside High School Sports” and Dennis Sarow, a longtime Kenmore West coach and Section VI softball committee member. Sarow passed away in May.

