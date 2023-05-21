Last season, Gowanda baseball coach Tim Smith approached Hamburg coach Derek Hill about their teams playing again in 2023, but with a catch.

Smith is the father of Bulldogs senior pitcher Nolan Smith, the reigning All-Western New York Player of the Year, and hoped Hill would agree to meeting on Hamburg’s senior night so Tim could be there for his son’s final home game.

Hill quickly obliged.

"He was all about it, and it wasn’t even a question,” Tim Smith recalled.

Gowanda and Hamburg ended their regular seasons against each other Friday night at Gowanda. The Panthers won 7-6.

They now turn their attention to the Section VI playoffs, with the brackets announced Saturday. Hamburg will be the No. 2 seed in the Class A2 playoffs and will host No. 7 West Seneca West on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Gowanda is the No. 1 seed in the Class C playoffs and will begin play Tuesday at 5 p.m. against either Chautauqua Lake or JFK.

The game marked the third time Tim and Nolan have competed against each other. Gowanda and Hamburg played in each of the last two seasons, and Nolan recalls feeling uneasy about his first time competing against his father as a sophomore.

“That game was really weird because it was the first time I had played against him, hadn’t done it before in any capacity,” Nolan said. “Over the years, it got as normal as it could be.”

Tim, Hamburg Class of 1993, has been able to see his son more than he anticipated this season. With Hamburg's field being switched to turf, the Bulldogs played most of their ECIC home games at Gowanda.

“That was kind of neat,” Tim said. “Selfishly, it was easier for me to see some of his games, so that was a good thing. I wasn’t going to turn that away. It made it so much easier. … When you have an excellent facility like this, you want to share it.”

Although he’s been able to watch more of his son’s games in his final high school season, something about senior day is different. Tim noted that the day is the celebration of an ending and everything that he and Nolan have been through on and off the field.

“Can probably get emotional right now, without even being out there,” Tim said days before the game. “With this being the last time, it kind of hits you a little because it’s before he moves on to his next chapter in life. To be there for his last regular season game, it's indescribable, and something not too many people will ever be able to experience. I don’t know what it’s going to feel like, but I hope I don’t break down on the field.”

Nolan’s career will see him continue playing baseball at Cortland, and he echoed everything his father said about the special nature of senior day. In Nolan’s eyes, senior day didn't just celebrate him, but it was an acknowledgment of his father for putting him in positions to succeed.

“He’s been there for me the entire way, and I know he wishes he could be at more of my games,” Nolan said. “I try to get down to his games, too. It’s awesome to have him in my corner and is someone who has passed down the knowledge he has. I’m really lucky to have someone like him who I can turn to.

"Some people don’t have that, and I have it in my own house. It’s awesome. I could never say thank you enough to him for how he’s helped me grow on and off the field, and for spending countless money on me, traveling for baseball ... It means the world to me.”

The money spent and miles racked up led to indelible moments for Tim. Those range from seeing Nolan’s first home run as an 11-year-old in Virginia to watching him hit the go-ahead homer in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state semifinal last year and displaying a side of himself his father had rarely seen.

“This is a kid that shows little emotion,” Tim said. “When he was coming around third and give a little fist pump and stomp on home plate was uncharacteristic of him, but was neat because there’s emotion from him that comes out sometimes.”

That video of Nolan hitting the go-ahead home run is a clip Tim watches on occasion to get himself going, and it is moments like that he holds so dearly because it is a reminder of the amount of work his son has put into becoming the player he is. One more moment Nolan wants to create for his dad is taking a picture at home plate with both in their uniforms surrounded by family.

“I love having him at my games," Nolan said. "I know it gets tough around this time, so it’s nice even when he has something going on with his team, he can still see me. It’s something I’ve enjoyed, having him there. I think it’s pretty cool that me and him get to share it."