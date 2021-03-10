Hamburg's Kaylee Miskell wins Division I girls sectional bowling

Upsets are common in any championship bowling tournament setting with more difficult lane conditions, more difficult competition and the big-event tension.

So Wednesday morning's surprise in the Section VI Division I girls bowling individual championship was not to be unexpected even though Clarence senior Sarah D'Angelo looked like the class of the field. There were five bowlers who looked capable of an upset.

Not expected, though, was that it would be sophomore Kaylee Miskell of Hamburg, whose 165 average in the ECIC South Large Schools regular season was not even tops on her team.

Miskell shot a four-game 777 series, including a session-high 242, to win the sectional Division 1 championship at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga. She won because she was the only one of the leaders to come through in the fourth and final game of her set under deteriorating lane conditions.

Junior Mackenzie Hutchins of Starpoint was the surprise leader with 623 total pins heading into the fourth and final game. Sophomore Hailee Zalwsky of Allegany-Limestone was next with 600. Senior Carly Washcalus of Niagara Falls had moved up to third with a 594 after a 216 game.