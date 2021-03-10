Hamburg's Kaylee Miskell wins Division I girls sectional bowling

Upsets are common in any championship bowling tournament setting with more difficult lane conditions, more difficult competition and the big-event tension.
So Wednesday morning's surprise in the Section VI Division I girls bowling individual championship was not to be unexpected even though Clarence senior Sarah D'Angelo looked like the class of the field. There were five bowlers who looked capable of an upset.
Not expected, though, was that it would be sophomore Kaylee Miskell of Hamburg, whose 165 average in the ECIC South Large Schools regular season was not even tops on her team.
Miskell shot a four-game 777 series, including a session-high 242, to win the sectional Division 1 championship at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga. She won because she was the only one of the leaders to come through in the fourth and final game of her set under deteriorating lane conditions.
Junior Mackenzie Hutchins of Starpoint was the surprise leader with 623 total pins heading into the fourth and final game. Sophomore Hailee Zalwsky of Allegany-Limestone was next with 600. Senior Carly Washcalus of Niagara Falls had moved up to third with a 594 after a 216 game.
Then came Miskell at 567, who had climbed the standings after her 242. She was six pins ahead of D'Angelo, who shot 161 in her third game.
Miskell bowled 210 in her final game to climb past Hutchins, Zalwsky and Washcalus and it was more than enough to hold off D'Angelo's closing 192.
When it was over, the top 10 in Division I were:
Miskell (777), Hutchins (769), Washcalus (754), D'Angelo (753), Zalwsky (749), Cassidy Papero of Sweet Home (747), Hope Hill of Niagara Wheatfield (735), Kaelynn Weber of Kenmore (734), Mattingly Selk of Lancaster (728) and Katelynn Banning of Amherst (711).
Emily Brock and Thea Nahrebeski each shot 709 to pace Orchard Park (3,397) to the overall Division I and the Class A team championship. Clarence was next in Division I with 3,349. North Tonawanda won Class B and was third in Division I with 3,324, 13 pins ahead of Lancaster.
Division 2 bowlers from Class C and D took over the facility for the afternoon session.
The championship was broken up into two sessions, Division 1 and Division 2, because of Covid-19 concerns and only four games were bowled by each team instead of the usual six, three in the morning and three in the afternoon, as in past tournaments.