Hamburg's Evan Chaffee ignoring the noise, enjoying dream of being a Bulldog

Hamburg senior pitcher Evan Chaffee drew quite a crowd Saturday to Baseball Day at Niagara Falls High School.

The buzz surrounding Chaffee, a University of Alabama commit, had all eyes turned to the pitching mound. Scouts, opposing coaches and players gathered, along with fans seated in steel bleachers around home plate on a 61-degree day.

Chaffee, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound left-hander, was pitching against St. Mary’s in his first full game back after dealing with a sore left ankle and foot for two weeks. In four innings of work, he finished with seven strikeouts.

Being a high Division I prospect from Western New York brings plenty of hype when he pitches. And Chaffee would much rather share the focus with his teammates than have it surround only him.

“A lot of times the attention ends up on me, but there are some guys who deserve the attention way more than I do,” Chaffee said. “We have a lot of good players that deserve just as much, if not more, attention than I do. Overall, I think we have a really good team this year.”

For example, Chaffee would like to see a spotlight shine on teammates Nolan Smith and Nolan Heavern, both 2021 first-team ECIC II selections.

However, what separates him from his teammates – and just about every other high schooler – is that he is going to play Division I baseball for a high-profile program in the Southeastern Conference.

Having committed to Alabama as a sophomore, Chaffee has grown accustomed to being on the mound by himself and having the spotlight glaring on him, like that sunny day in Niagara Falls.

“People expect a lot out of you,” he said. “Sometimes, when you don’t meet those expectations, it can be hard to get over it. You really just got to play one pitch, one inning, one game at a time. If you can do that and take it easy playing the game you love, you can overcome that. I’m starting to learn that.”

Throughout the day, a number of games were being played. In some of the earlier games, spectators in the stands were already murmuring about Chaffee.

“You going to see Chaffee play?” one person asked.

Another said, “I’m sticking around to see that Alabama kid.”

The intrigue people display toward Chaffee is what he has had to deal with for a majority of his high-school career. He's navigated coaches from around the country trying to recruit him. Add to that the fact that each start gets micro-analyzed. His escape from what he describes as the “outside noise” is with his family and friends.

One person Chaffee turns to more than anyone else is Hamburg’s head baseball coach Derek Hill.

Chaffee wouldn’t just describe Hill as his coach. Instead, he painted Hill as an older brother and someone who is a part of his family. The bond between the two has become generational, as Hill became an assistant on the Bulldogs coaching staff in 2002, when Chaffee’s father, Steve, was the head coach.

Over the years, Hill’s association with the family grew so strong that Steve Chaffee was the best man at Hill's wedding. The Chaffees have become an extended family to Hill, and vice versa.

“The change I’m most proud of is his development as a leader on the mound,” Hill said. “You’re the focal point, whether you want to be or not, in baseball. His ability to inspire the eight guys around him and the other seven guys in the dugout is a skill you can’t measure. I’ve never seen a pitcher do what he does as far as influencing teammates.”

Although being a pitcher is Chafee's calling card, Hill thinks he is the best baserunner and center fielder he’s ever seen put on a Hamburg jersey. According to Hill, Chaffee is batting over .700, which would double the current school record.

Becoming one of the best Bulldogs ever is special to Chaffee.

He grew up in the dugout with his father and Hill, and being on the sidelines for some of the program’s top moments – which included multiple sectional wins – along with watching some of the programs best has made his four-year run special.

Chaffee is living out his dream with his dad at his games, Hill coaching and alums supporting.

“Just being around this program, I’ve seen some really special things, and I’ve always looked up to guys that played for the team,” Chaffee said. “Just being able to finally be one of those guys means a lot to me.”

