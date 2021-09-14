Hamburg's Devin Collins commits to Canisius College lacrosse

Hamburg senior boys lacrosse attackman Devin Collins has verbally committed to Canisius College, according to the team's Twitter page.
Congrats to 2022 Attackman Devin Collins on his commitment to D1 @GriffsMLax !! They are getting one of the hardest workers around and we look forward to watching him continue academics and athletics in our backyard! #GoBulldogs #ALLIN #HHH pic.twitter.com/ZbO1WYJV7Z— Hamburg Boys Varsity Lacrosse (@HamburgBLax) September 14, 2021
Collins recorded 37 goals and 22 assists for the Class B champion Bulldogs and was named to the All-Class B team by the region's coaches.
He scored six goals in a 12-7 win over Williamsville North in the title game last June.
Collins also plays football and ran for 322 yards and two touchdowns in Hamburg's 40-21 victory Friday against Williamsville East. He also has more than 100 career victories as a wrestler.