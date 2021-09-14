 Skip to main content
Hamburg's Devin Collins commits to Canisius College lacrosse
Section VI Class A&B boys lacrosse championships

Hamburg's Devin Collins celebrates his goal against Williamsville East during the Section VI Class B championship at Williamsville North High School.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Hamburg senior boys lacrosse attackman Devin Collins has verbally committed to Canisius College, according to the team's Twitter page.

Collins recorded 37 goals and 22 assists for the Class B champion Bulldogs and was named to the All-Class B team by the region's coaches.

He scored six goals in a 12-7 win over Williamsville North in the title game last June. 

Collins also plays football and ran for 322 yards and two touchdowns in Hamburg's 40-21 victory Friday against Williamsville East. He also has more than 100 career victories as a wrestler. 

In other news, Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera received an offer from Stony Brook on Tuesday. 

