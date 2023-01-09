Hamburg's Clara Strack ties Adam Zoeller as program's all-time leading scorer in win vs. Sweet Home

The question entering Monday’s ECIC II matchup between Sweet Home and Hamburg, a rematch of last year's Section VI Class A1 final, was at what point during the game would Bulldogs senior Clara Strack set the school for career points, regardless of gender.

She needed 15 points to surpass the 1,383 scored by Adam Zoeller, class of 2001. Scoring 15 seemed like an easy feat for the Virginia Tech signee, as there were only four instances over the last two seasons that she didn’t reach that mark.

Clearly favoring an injury to her left leg – just above her knee was bandage tape, and she had kinesio tape on the back of her thigh – Strack played through discomfort. A four-star recruit and ranked No. 95 in ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2023, Strack finished with a season-low 14 points in the Bulldogs' 53-43 win.

Strack tied Zoeller's record, and her next opportunity to set the mark will be Thursday at home in a league matchup against West Seneca East (1-6) at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m very excited for Thursday,” Strack said. “It’s something I’ve worked for, so I’m very excited.”

With a few seconds remaining in the game, Hamburg coach Amy Steger subbed for Strack, preserving her and leaving Strack's milestone moment for the Bulldogs' next game.

"It just gives me chills and makes me proud that male or female, it doesn't matter, she'll be on top and she's earned it," Steger said.

Strack also had 16 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists. Her two dishes came in the clutch, as she found Meghan Kruszka in the right corner for back-to-back corner 3-pointers, capping the Bulldogs’ 14-3 run and a 23-9 fourth quarter to leave Hamburg (5-1) victorious.

“I was just hoping the second one went in,” Kruszka said of her clutch shots. “I definitely didn’t want an air ball or anything embarrassing like that.”

Leading the game in scoring was Hamburg's Maddie Hoak with a season-high 18, eight of which came in the first quarter, the first eight points of the game.

“I thought we had a great game today,” Hoak said. “It was really fun to play, and Meghan’s threes really brought up the energy and helped us secure the win.”

Hamburg’s defense not only held Sweet Home (5-4) to a season-low 43 points, but it didn’t allow the Panthers to hit a single 3-pointer, and no player from Sweet Home scored in double figures. Seniors Lauren Hubert (nine points, 17 rebounds, seven steals) and Krissy Baker (nine points, 13 rebounds) were the bright spots for the Panthers, who have suffered their most losses since the 2020-21 season, after only having three defeats a season ago.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Steger said. “We faced these guys last year in the championship when they didn’t have their second-best player (Hubert), so I knew they were going to be coming for blood. This division is tough, so I knew it was going to be a battle just like it was tonight.”