Hamburg's Clara Strack sets school single-game scoring record with 47 points

Hamburg junior Clara Strack scored 47 points Tuesday to set a school record in a 78-54 victory against Jamestown.

Strack broke her own school record of 42 points in a game for girls basketball that she set last week against Frontier. She also bettered the overall school mark of 45 set by Adam Zoeller in 2000.

She entered the contest averaging 23.5 points and 14.6 rebounds per game, improving over her averages last season of 19.5 and 14.3, respectively, when she was named to the All-Western New York third team.

Hamburg, ranked No. 3 in The News' large schools poll, improved to 11-2 and hosts Clarence on Thursday.

EA’s Potenza reaches 1,000

East Aurora’s Haley Potenza scored 26 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Blue Devils’ 61-45 victory against West Seneca East.

Potenza, who also had four rebounds and four steals, entered the game 14 points away from the milestone. She came into the game averaging 18.5 points per game on the season.

EA took a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 38-22 at halftime.