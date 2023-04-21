Hamburg senior Clara Strack has been named the state Player of the Year in girls basketball by the New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA), as the all-state teams were announced Friday.

Strack, 6-foot-4 center, is a Virginia Tech signee and averaged 24.4 points, 16.2 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.

She also led the Bulldogs to their first New York State Public High School Athletic Association state tournament since 2005, before the season ended in controversy in the Far West Regional because of what appeared to be a scorekeeping error.

Strack was named to the all-state first team in Class A as a junior.

Six Western New York players were named to the first teams in their respective classes.

Williamsville South senior Gretchen Dolan was named to Class A first team for the second consecutive year after recently being selected Miss New York State Basketball by the state basketball coaches association.

Dolan, an Illinois signee, led the Billies to the Section VI Class A final, with Williamsville South riding a 19-game winning streak before having its season ended by Hamburg. She averaged 38.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers per game and set a single-season Section VI girls points record with 816.

Cardinal O’Hara sophomore Kyla Hayes, a 6-foot center, also made the first team in Class A after averaging 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds. Hayes, who made the second team as a freshman, has offers from the University at Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara, and Monmouth.

In Class AA, Lancaster sophomore Madison Francis repeated on the first team. She led the Legends to consecutive sectional titles, averaging 22 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, and 3.9 steals. The 6-foot-2 forward is ranked in the top 10 nationally by ESPN in the Class of 2025 and holds offers from Syracuse, North Carolina, Maryland, Ole Miss, and many others.

Kaylee Krysztof, a Depew senior, made first team in Class B for the second consecutive year. The 5-foot-10 guard was vital in leading the Wildcats to the Far West Regionals. The Binghamton signee averaged 21.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals, and 3.4 threes per game.

Lewiston-Porter senior Sophie Auer, a Daemen, signee, also repeated on the Class B first team, averaging 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.8 steals.

Panama senior Mandy Brink was selected to the Class D first team after being chosen to the second team last years. Brink’s final season saw her average 23.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 steals, and 1.6 three-pointers per game. She led the Panthers to the NYSPHSAA Class D state semifinals.

Three WNY players were second-team selections: in Class AA, Nichols junior and UB commit Brianna Barr-Buday, who averaged 16.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game for the Monsignor Martin champions; in Class B, Depew junior Mia Vannelli, a Stony Brook softball commit, averaged 19.1 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Class B champions; and Southwestern junior Reece Beaver led the Trojans to a Class B2 championship, averaging 24.2 points and 4.4 assists.

Here's a full list of the Western New York players on all-state teams:

Class AA

First team: Madison Francis-10, Lancaster.

Second team: Brianna Barr-Buday-11, Nichols.

Eighth team: Marley Drake-12, Jamestown.

Eleventh team: Rachel Kamrowski-12, Lancaster.

Twelfth team: Ella Corry-11, Clarence; Miranda Burgett-12; Williamsville North.

Thirteenth team: Quinn Benchley-12, Nichols, Kylie O’Brien-11, Jamestown.

Fourteenth team: Halle Senfield-10, Orchard Park.

Seventeenth team: Azriel Hall-10, Lockport.

Honorable Mention: Hannah Farley-12, Clarence; Mila Blissett-7, Williamsville North.

Class A

Player of the Year: Clara Strack-12, Hamburg.

First team: Gretchen Dolan-12, Williamsville South; Kyla Hayes,-10 Cardinal O’Hara.

Third team: Lauren Hubert-12, Sweet Home.

Fourth team: Megan Trapper-12, Sacred Heart Academy.

Fifth team: Emily Zander-12, North Tonawanda.

Sixth team: Emily McDoanld-9, St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

Seventh team: Amber Murak-11, Sweet Home.

Ninth team: Sophia Balsano-11, Kenmore West.

Twelfth team: Learsi Sabala-12, South Park.

Fourteenth team: Leah Solomon-10, Williamsville South.

Fifteenth team: Jimmia Green-12, Hutch Tech.

Sixteenth team: Annabelle Day-9, Cardinal O’Hara.

Seventeenth team: Ava Anastasi-11, Starpoint.

Honorable Mention: Kimora Berry-10, Williamsville South; Ada Radonski-9, Amherst; Megan Milleville-10, Starpoint; Emily Wendt-11, Williamsville East.

Class B

First team: Kayee Krysztof-12, Depew; Sophie Auer-12, Lewiston-Porter.

Second team: Mia Vannelli-11, Depew; Reece Beaver-11, Southwestern.

Third team: Maggie Zittel-12, Eden.

Fourth team: Molly Mescall-10, Iroquois.

Seventh team: Elizabeth Jurzynski-11, Lake Shore.

Eighth team: Dani Krenzer-12, Falconer.

Tenth team: Ava Purks-12, City Honors.

Twelfth team: Madison Cullen-12, Allegany-Limestone.

Thirteenth team: Aliza Whitehead-11, Lewiston-Porter.

Sixteenth team: Reese Owens-8, Springville/West Valley; Anna Brinker-12, East Aurora.

Honorable Mention: Josie Wray-11, Eden.

Class C

Second team: Kyra Pence-12, Randolph.

Fifth team: Skylar Herrington-8, Randolph.

Sixth team: Lilly Bentley-11, Portville.

Seventh team: Payton Morrison-10, Randolph.

Ninth team: Peyton McInnis-11, Wilson.

Tenth team: Teghan Trocki-10, Frewsburg.

Eleventh team: Emiley Anderson-10, Cassadaga Valley.

Thirteenth team: Jadyn Trocki-8, Frewsburg; Julia Dietz-11, Holland.

Honorable Mention: Rian Faery-11, Wilson; Aliyah Hopkins-10, Cassadaga Valley.

Class D

First team: Mandy Brink-12, Panama.

Fourth team: Alexys Neckers-11, Clymer.

Fifth team: Tanleigh Bestine-11, Westfield.

Sixth team: Megan Jackson-12, Franklinville.

Eighth team: Haleigh Dellow-12, Westfield.

Ninth team: Hayden Fisher-12, Sherman.

Honorable Mention: Paige Gratto-12, Sherman; Kaitlyn Horton-10, Panama; Aurora Ordines-12, Clymer; Dalayala Alexander-11, Ellicottville; Danielle West-10, Pine Valley.