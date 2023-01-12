Hamburg's Clara Strack becomes the school's all-time leading scorer; Nichols ends two O'Hara streaks

There’s a saying that records are meant to be broken, but how long it takes for someone to create a new mark is always a mystery.

At Hamburg High School, senior Clara Strack answered the question on how long it would take for a Bulldog to surpass Adam Zoeller’s career points record of 1,383 – 22 years

On Thursday at home, Strack overtook Zoeller, Class of 2001, on the first possession of the game against West Seneca East.

With their hands up, East triple-teamed Strack, but it wasn’t enough as she spun baseline and hit a layup off the backboard to establish herself as Hamburg's all-time scorer. The Bulldogs won the ECIC II game 36-17, with Leah Khuu scoring a game-high nine points.

“It’s really exciting for me,” a smiling Strack said. “It’s something that I really worked hard for and it’s comforting knowing all of my hard work really paid off. It’s super exciting, I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”

On the team’s first possession, Clara Strack has become Hamburg’s all-time leading scorer, regardless of gender. A record that previously was held for 22 years. pic.twitter.com/OpDG2XA0Ps — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) January 13, 2023

Strack, a 6-foot-3 center, and Virginia Tech signee accomplished the feat in front of a packed gym in front of friends, family, and supporters.

“It’s awesome,” Hamburg coach Amy Steger said. “I’m glad for her it happened at home. It stinks that she’s injured, but I’m glad she was able to get in and get her basket. I’ve never seen the gym more packed for a girls game than tonight. This is the most filled the gym has been for a girls game ever. It gives me goosebumps just talking about it. I got emotional after she scored it and everyone stood up.”

Strack with her posters and memorabilia. pic.twitter.com/yAW6stHjUn — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) January 13, 2023

Once Strack, ranked No. 95 in ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2023, achieved the milestone, the game immediately stopped, and she was showered with hugs from her teammates as they all ran toward her in celebration. At halfcourt, they all posed for a picture, as Strack held a plaque acknowledging her accomplishment, her teammates held posters they made for, and another held balloons.

After the pleasantries, Steger immediately subbed Strack out of the game, ending her night.

In the 30 seconds Strack played, she was on the court with her left thigh bandaged. She says it’s a left hamstring injury that’ll keep her sidelined for the team’s Monday matchup against Cardinal O’Hara but is hopeful to return on Wednesday in an ECIC II matchup against Williamsville South. The midweek meeting will be a rematch of last year’s overall Section VI Class A final.

Strack on becoming the schools all-time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/qpdh6PFjyt — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) January 13, 2023

O’Hara streak ends

Following an altercation stemming from the team’s game against Lancaster, Cardinal O’Hara was without two starters for its matchup against Nichols. The Vikings took advantage of the shorthanded Lady Hawks, beating them 65-43 and moving to 11-0. Junior Brianna Barr had 26 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Quinn Benchley finished with 10 points and five steals. With the defeat, O’Hara’s 45-game Monsignor Martin win streak was snapped. The streak dated back to February, 2019.