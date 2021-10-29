Hamburg wins it in overtime, takes down Grand Island in Class A football quarterfinal

On a night in which the rain refused to go away, the Section VI Class A football quarterfinal between Hamburg and Grand Island came down to execution.
The Bulldogs were just a hair better at doing the things necessary to win a playoff game than their host in extremely wet conditions.
That’s why Hamburg lives to play another week, why it has a chance to meet a longtime rival for the second time in three weeks with a trip to Highmark Stadium on the line.
The Bulldogs, the fourth-place team in A South, took down Class A North Division champion Grand Island, 13-7, in overtime. Devin Collins’ second touchdown run of the contest, a 7-yard walk-off, punched Hamburg’s ticket to the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2014.
“I told them a play, they believed in me,” Collins said. “They gave me a tremendous opportunity with the power left. They trusted in me and I made a good play.”
Hamburg will travel to town rival Frontier next Friday with the winner of that one earning the right to play for the title at the home of the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons advanced by beating Sweet Home, 50-20.
“It’s going to be a big game,” Hamburg's Ryan Gomolka said. “It’s going to be packed. We’re going to have to play harder than we did last time if we want to beat them.”
Friday’s triumph doesn’t happen if not for the contributions of many, including a defense that held Grand Island’s high-octane offense led by sophomore sensation quarterback Justin Horvath to its lowest point total of the season. The Vikings came into the postseason averaging 39.8 points and posted 50 or more their previous two weeks.
The rain and wind created slick conditions. It did not seem to bother either squad.
Horvath had a solid game in the rain, passing for 124 yards and gaining key yards on scrambles when the Bulldogs’ coverage took away open receivers. That wasn’t enough to overcome a blocked field goal on the final play of the third quarter and a fumbled exchange in overtime. Those plays led to both Hamburg touchdowns.
The winning one came from Collins, who rushed 22 times for 87 yards. The TD was set up when Andrew Takacs pounced on a loose ball after a handoff didn’t land in the mitts of the GI tailback. That ended Grand Island’s overtime possession after one play.
“We missed executing a few plays there,” Vikings coach Dean Santorio said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t fall our way.”
Both teams moved the ball during the first half, but neither scored points because of drive-killing penalties or big stops by the defense. Each team recorded a takeaway. Grand Island’s Liam Snyder made tackles that foiled two fourth-and-short plays by the Bulldogs.
Gomolka played solid defense at corner, breaking up a couple potential completions. Nolan Heavern recorded an interception for the winners. Jeffrey Leavell also had a solid game for the Bulldogs.
No one scored until a field-goal attempt by Grand Island went awry when Bryce Hand blocked the kick and Gomolka returned it nearly 73 yards for the touchdown. Horvath made the TD-saving tackle for GI.
Collins scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal with 10 minutes, 24 seconds left.
Grand Island tied it on its penultimate possession as Brian Bielac scored on a 2-yard run with 3:10 left. After GI’s defense forced a three-and-out and punt, the Vikings had the chance to go for the win in regulation, starting the drive at Hamburg’s 38 with 1:11 left. Horvath directed GI down to the 5 with 14 seconds left. Spencer Hecht, who’s PAT kick tied the game after Bielac’s score, had a chance to win it with a 23-yard field goal but his attempt sailed wide left.
Hamburg brings a 7-2 mark into its semifinal next week, while Grand Island finishes 7-2.
“It’s football, it’s playoff football,” Santorio said. “Give Hamburg a lot of credit. They were physical and they played really tough. The game was pretty much even for all four quarters. They made a few plays, we made a few plays. We just didn’t make the big one at the end of the game to win it and they made one or two.”