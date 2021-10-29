Hamburg wins it in overtime, takes down Grand Island in Class A football quarterfinal

On a night in which the rain refused to go away, the Section VI Class A football quarterfinal between Hamburg and Grand Island came down to execution.

The Bulldogs were just a hair better at doing the things necessary to win a playoff game than their host in extremely wet conditions.

That’s why Hamburg lives to play another week, why it has a chance to meet a longtime rival for the second time in three weeks with a trip to Highmark Stadium on the line.

The Bulldogs, the fourth-place team in A South, took down Class A North Division champion Grand Island, 13-7, in overtime. Devin Collins’ second touchdown run of the contest, a 7-yard walk-off, punched Hamburg’s ticket to the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2014.

“I told them a play, they believed in me,” Collins said. “They gave me a tremendous opportunity with the power left. They trusted in me and I made a good play.”

Hamburg will travel to town rival Frontier next Friday with the winner of that one earning the right to play for the title at the home of the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons advanced by beating Sweet Home, 50-20.