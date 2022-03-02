Hamburg, Sweet Home to collide in Section VI Class A-1 girls basketball final

It didn’t take long to figure out that North Tonawanda might be in for a difficult night Wednesday in the A-1 girls basketball semifinals.
On the game’s first possession, Hamburg’s 6-foot-3 Clara Strack took position on the low post and was guarded by someone at least six inches shorter.
The Bulldogs took the obvious strategy – pound the ball inside. Strack displayed a series of superb moves and rebounding ability around the basket, dominating play on both ends. She finished with 40 points – seven short of her career high - as the Bulldogs defeated the Lady Jacks 65-57. It was part of a twin bill at Clarence High School.
“There’s no secret about her,” coach Amy Steger said. “She’s just incredible. She carries us. It’s really impressive.”
Hamburg has another twin tower in its lineup in 6-2 Madelyn Harrison. It’s been a formidable combination throughout the season.
“Most teams don’t have two bigs like we do,” Steger said. “Playing up in Division I was a big help for us. We played a lot of tough competition this year.”
As the score indicates, it wasn’t easy, particularly early in the game. North Tonawanda (18-2) used an aggressive defense to create numerous turnovers and points in transition. The Jacks stayed close, even though they ran up some personal fouls.
“The replacements came in, and there was no loss of energy,” Steger said.
Strack had four baskets from close range and added a couple of free throws for 10 points in the opening quarter. Her Bulldogs teammates added four points to take a 14-12 lead.
The second quarter was a different story. North Tonawanda forced several turnovers, and it capitalized on enough of them to stay close. The score was 19-19 with 4:15 left in the quarter when Annabelle Day went to work. In the next four minutes, she made three 3-pointers and a layup as the eighth-grader personally gave the Lady Jacks a 30-23 lead.
But Hamburg recovered quickly. The Bulldogs were trailing 37-34 with 5:53 left in the third quarter, then ran off 12 straight points to take control. Strack had 11 of those points.
“I thought we had to stay together as a team and battle through things,” the junior center said.
From there, it was a matter of hanging on. The Lady Jacks cut the lead to four points with 2:31 left, but could get no closer.
Strack had some help, of course. Harrison finished with 12 points, and Leah Khuu added nine. For North Tonawanda, Emily Zander led the way with 18 points and Day added 15.
Now, it’s on to the championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo State for the Bulldogs. Steger believes there’s still time for a little improvement, despite moving to 18-4 with this latest win.
“I’m still waiting for us to play at our peak,” she said.
The second game displayed the value of a balanced attack and good defense. Sweet Home, the No. 1 seed, used both qualities in a 63-25 win over Kenmore West.
It became obvious in a hurry that the Panthers didn’t care who scored for them. Five different players scored for Sweet Home in the first quarter. Then the same five players did it again in the second quarter. By that time, the Panthers were clearly on their way. They finished with four players in double figures, led by Amber Muzak with 15.
“It’s something we’ve been preaching all year,” Sweet Home coach Andrew Murak said. “It’s playing together. We’ve done that a few times this year where we’ve had multiple players in double digits. We even had a game where everyone who was available scored. It’s something we preached from the beginning, on Day One.”
Then there was the defense, which allowed a total of 14 points by the Blue Devils in the final three quarters of the game. At one point, Kenmore West went 25 minutes without scoring a two-point basket. It was a suffocating display.
Sweet Home jumped out to a 10-2 lead. But the Blue Devils showed a little spark in the last two minutes of the first quarter, scoring nine points to cut the lead to 12-11. The highlight of the burst was a 3-pointer from long distance by Kailee Bladin, who banked it in.
“We made a little adjustment there,” Murak said. “They did a nice job at the start. It paid off. There was no need to switch after that. That’s communication on the floor. The girls know each other and how to respond, how to switch, how to help.”
The Panthers almost seemed annoyed that they let Kenmore West close the gap. From there, they didn’t allow a two-point basket for the rest of the half. Another Bladin 3-pointer was the only scoring of the second period for the Blue Devils.
At the other end, Sweet Home scored almost all of its 20 points around the basket. The exceptions were a 3-pointer from Amber Murak and three free throws. That made it 32-14 at the half, and the outcome seemed more or less decided.
Just to make sure, though, the Panthers kept the defensive pressure up in the third quarter. Sweet Home allowed only a 3-pointer by Sophia Balsano in the first seven minutes. Olivia Vandewater matched that triple in the last minute. With a 43-20 lead and a quarter to go, Sweet Home could enjoy the final minutes.