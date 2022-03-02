Hamburg, Sweet Home to collide in Section VI Class A-1 girls basketball final

Sweet Home jumped out to a 10-2 lead. But the Blue Devils showed a little spark in the last two minutes of the first quarter, scoring nine points to cut the lead to 12-11. The highlight of the burst was a 3-pointer from long distance by Kailee Bladin, who banked it in.

“We made a little adjustment there,” Murak said. “They did a nice job at the start. It paid off. There was no need to switch after that. That’s communication on the floor. The girls know each other and how to respond, how to switch, how to help.”

The Panthers almost seemed annoyed that they let Kenmore West close the gap. From there, they didn’t allow a two-point basket for the rest of the half. Another Bladin 3-pointer was the only scoring of the second period for the Blue Devils.

At the other end, Sweet Home scored almost all of its 20 points around the basket. The exceptions were a 3-pointer from Amber Murak and three free throws. That made it 32-14 at the half, and the outcome seemed more or less decided.