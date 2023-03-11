A tough, gritty comeback attempt from the Hamburg girls basketball team fell just short as the Bulldogs were defeated in overtime by Section V Canandaigua Academy, 53-47, in the Class A Far West Regional on Saturday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Hamburg (16-9) had battled back from a 10-point deficit in the first half and tied the game at 45-45 on a Clara Strack lay-in off a rebound with 12.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

Strack, the Virginia Tech signee, led the Bulldogs with 26 points, with 16 coming in the third quarter. Leah Khuu had seven points, Jill McDonnell and Maddie Hoak scored five, and Daisy Strack scored four.

The Braves were led by Mya Herman, a senior Section V All-Star bound for Southeastern University next fall, with 14 points.

Canandaigua threw a wrench into the Bulldogs’ offensive machine from the opening tipoff. Using an aggressive zone defense, the Braves forced Hamburg’s shooters out beyond the 3-point arc, where they weren’t effective early on.

The Bulldogs were constantly taken to the end of the shot clock by Canandaigua’s guards, with frustration visible on the Hamburg players’ faces. Hamburg went into halftime down 24-14; Strack was shaken up after she was tripped up on a layup and spilled to the court in the final minute of the second quarter, but was cleared to return in the second half. She was limited to just five points in the first half.

“I think they knew that they didn’t play a good game. That first half was not how we were meant to play. They knew they could do better,” Bulldogs coach Amy Steger said.

Hamburg’s locker room rallied at halftime. Behind Strack’s 16 points, as well as a dagger 3-pointer from McDonnell, Hamburg went on an 11-3 run and tied the game at 38-38 headed into the fourth quarter.

“They got down deep and played for each other and came out and did what we should have done in the second half,” Steger said.

“I think we knew that we had to keep each other in mind. No matter what we were down, we watched a bunch of teams today come back from deficits and we were like ‘we can do it, stay positive, stay together,’ ” Strack said.

Both teams traded baskets to open the fourth quarter. Strack’s putback gave the Bulldogs a 43-42 lead, their first advantage since the opening basket. Then, Canandaigua’s Julia Geitner drilled a 3-pointer from the corner as the Braves retook the lead.

Time continued to tick. Hamburg scored on a free throw, then with 12.3 seconds to play, Strack did what she does best. The 6-foot-4 senior leapt over the Canandaigua guards, seized a rebound and put the ball through to tie the game.

“We really did fight to the end, we came back from a lot,” Strack said.

“It just shows how badly she wanted it for this team, she wanted to carry this team and she gave every ounce of everything that she had to do that for this team,” Steger added.

Canandaigua opened overtime with a basket from Herman, and used four more free throws to keep ahead of Hamburg. Strack scored once more, but time ran out on the Bulldogs’ comeback.

Strack finishes her high school basketball career as Hamburg’s all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls programs. She said she is hopeful that she left a strong legacy with the Bulldogs and with Section VI.

“You can get through anything. No matter what," she said. "I’ve had games where I’m down in the beginning and I bring it back up. You can do anything."