Hamburg punches its ticket to Section VI football playoffs

Next week’s football game against rival Frontier won’t be the final meaningful contest of the season for Hamburg. There will be at least one more big one on the docket, and perhaps more.
That’s because for the first time in at least five years, the Bulldogs are bound for the Section VI playoffs.
Hamburg punched its ticket to the postseason by ending the championship reign of last year’s Class A champion South Park by taking a 20-16 decision Thursday night at All High Stadium in the Class A South Division.
The Bulldogs ended a two-game losing streak with their victory. They did it with an effective ball-control offense that made the Sparks pay for every ill-timed mistake.
Ryan Gomolka caught touchdown passes of 60 and 15 yards, and Devin Collins rushed for a 3-yard score for Hamburg, which is 5-2 overall and in the division. The Bulldogs’ seed will be determined by next Friday’s game against Frontier, which has just one division loss.
Seeding doesn’t matter now because being in the tournament is the most important thing.
“It definitely means a lot for this team to punch into the playoffs,” Collins said. “This was a huge game for us and our coaches and it’s great to win the game for our coaches and our team.”
“We’ve been working hard for it and finally I think we have a group that kind of believes in themselves and fights until the end,” winning coach Jeff Tripp said.
South Park had two touchdowns called back because of penalties – including a 50-yard catch and run by Parrell Fulgham with 13 seconds left in the first half that would’ve trimmed a 14-0 deficit. The yellow flags also gave the Bulldogs new life on drives that seemingly stalled on either third or fourth down during the second half.
That enabled Hamburg to limit South Park to two possessions during the final 24 minutes and paved the way for the Bulldogs to come up with offensive responses after the Sparks scored on those drives.
Gomolka’s 15-yard TD catch with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left that made it 20-8 on a drive that drained 11 minutes, 6 seconds off the clock. Hamburg took advantage of drive-extending first downs via roughing the passer, roughing the kicker and encroachment penalties on the possession. The roughing the kicker penalty negated a South Park punt return for a touchdown.
“Unfortunately, we had some penalties called against us that were favorable for Hamburg,” Sparks coach Tim Delaney said.
South Park needed just 1:11 to pull within 20-16 as sophomore quarterback Noah Willoughby went 3 for 3 out of the hurry-up offense, completing passes of 27, 25 and 15 yards. The last one was a TD catch by Antonio Halton, with Amar Paulk catching the two-point conversion.
The Sparks (2-5) had all of their timeouts left to play defense and seemingly got the three-and-out they sought with minimal time milked off the clock. But a grasping the facemask penalty on an incomplete pass on third and 8 gave the Bulldogs a first down. They then ran out the clock.
“I’m very proud of where we’re at and the way guys are fighting,” Tripp said.
The loss means South Park misses the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“We had a lot of seniors on the team, but we also had a lot of younger guys in important spots that are learning,” Delaney said. “I really feel A South is the best division in WNY. We’re really loaded up with some good football teams.”