Hamburg punches its ticket to Section VI football playoffs

“We’ve been working hard for it and finally I think we have a group that kind of believes in themselves and fights until the end,” winning coach Jeff Tripp said.

South Park had two touchdowns called back because of penalties – including a 50-yard catch and run by Parrell Fulgham with 13 seconds left in the first half that would’ve trimmed a 14-0 deficit. The yellow flags also gave the Bulldogs new life on drives that seemingly stalled on either third or fourth down during the second half.

That enabled Hamburg to limit South Park to two possessions during the final 24 minutes and paved the way for the Bulldogs to come up with offensive responses after the Sparks scored on those drives.

Gomolka’s 15-yard TD catch with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left that made it 20-8 on a drive that drained 11 minutes, 6 seconds off the clock. Hamburg took advantage of drive-extending first downs via roughing the passer, roughing the kicker and encroachment penalties on the possession. The roughing the kicker penalty negated a South Park punt return for a touchdown.

“Unfortunately, we had some penalties called against us that were favorable for Hamburg,” Sparks coach Tim Delaney said.