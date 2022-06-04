Hamburg mashes way to Class A state baseball semifinals with 13-1 victory

The sun wasn’t the only thing blazing on a baseball field Saturday afternoon.

The Hamburg bats got hot early and remained that way, powering the Bulldogs to a 13-1, five-inning mercy-rule win over Section V’s Webster Thomas in the Class A Far West Regionals at Grand Island High School.

The victory means the Bulldogs are heading to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.

After a bizarre forfeit ending because of a pitch count violation saw Hamburg win the overall Section VI Class A championship over Iroquois on Monday, the Bulldogs regrouped remarkably and did not take their opportunity in the state playoffs for granted.

“There’s no script in the coaching book on how to handle and bounce back from an experience like that,” Hamburg coach Derek Hill said. “Our first 24 to 48 hours were just dealing with the guilt of what just happened, and then it shifted real quick to ‘Boys, we’ve got an opportunity that is so unique.’ … It was a great, just tremendous effort today.”

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first, an RBI single from Braeden McGuire followed by a two-run base hit from Jon Oswald got the Bulldogs off to a 3-0 lead.

It was just the beginning of a Hamburg onslaught, with a lot of their damage being done with two outs throughout the game.

“I think the defining moment today was our two-strike and two-out hitting,” Hill said. “That’s situational hitting. Some days you have those two-out hits and sometimes you don’t. Today, we had them.”

That situational hitting blew the game open in the bottom of the second.

With two outs and nobody on, Hamburg drew consecutive walks to load the bases before a balk from Webster Thomas pitcher Nathan Zicari scored Jacob Reese to make it 4-0. Then, McGuire and Oswald starred again with the former bringing home a pair of runs off a single to left field and the latter making it 8-0 with a two-run double.

“Jumping on the first pitch was pretty crucial in a game like this,” said Oswald, who finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs. “You just want to throw the first punch, get up big and not look back, and we did that.”

A strong outing from Nolan Smith, who allowed four hits and struck out out two in five innings, kept Webster Thomas at bay. Its lone run came in the third inning on a Nathan Hill RBI single that made the score 8-1 and put some pressure on Smith. A multiple run-saving catch on the centerfield warning track from Evan Chaffee got his pitcher out of trouble.

Chaffee and Smith went on to combine for five RBIs over the next two innings.

“That’s kind of been our calling card all year, that quick start,” said Chaffee, who finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and runs. “That confidence starts soaring and once we see the one guy do it, we know we can all do it … We’re rolling right now, with our confidence and another week of preparation, I think we’re as hot as anyone in the state tournament.”

The Bulldogs will take on the winner of Calhoun and Rocky Point in a state semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Maine-Endwell High School.