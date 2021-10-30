Hamburg, Lew-Port, Newfane earn second-place finishes at West Invitational cheerleading

Hamburg, Lewiston-Porter and Newfane earned second-place finishes in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s West Invitational for “game day” cheerleading Saturday in Binghamton.

“Game Day” in which teams are judged on fight song, band chant, situational sideline and crowd-leading cheer is in its first year in the state. NYSPHSAA held an East and West Invitational this year that was open to any team.

Sectional and state events are scheduled for the 2022-23 academic year.

OUR GIRLS TAKE RUNNER UP CLASS B- NYS REGIONAL CHEERLEADING CHAMPIONSHIP ALWAYS MAKE US PROUD LADIES pic.twitter.com/w0lTKkjKko — AD Pat Cauley (@AdCauley) October 30, 2021

In Class B, Hamburg finished second to Section IV’s Union Endicott. In Class C, Lew-Port was the runner-up to Section IV’s Maine Endwell. In Class D, Newfane was behind Section IV’s Chenango Forks. In Class A, Ithaca finished ahead of Elmira.