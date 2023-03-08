The third time is the charm.

Williamsville South had topped Hamburg twice this season, but it was the Bulldogs who emerged victorious Wednesday night with a 58-41 win over the Billies in the Section VI Class A girls basketball championship at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

In addition to the two regular-season losses, Hamburg (16-8) avenged last year’s Class A championship game loss to Williamsville South (21-2).

Star senior Clara Strack paced the Bulldogs with 28 points, mostly from the paint, where she used her height and ball skills to outmuscle the Billies’ defense. Strack also drained seven free throws and nabbed 18 rebounds.

“I really tried to take advantage of my down-low advantage today,” Strack said. “I knew that was where my biggest advantage point was.”

Gretchen Dolan, who became the seventh girls basketball player in New York State Public High School Athletic Association history to notch 800 points in a season, led Williamsville South with 31 points. She will continue her career at Illinois in the fall.

“They came in believing,” Hamburg coach Amy Steger said. “They believed that they could be out here, and they did awesome.”

She said that Hamburg’s team mindset was a key part of the Bulldogs’ championship.

“We watched film. We saw that our mistakes were fixable, easy mistakes,” Steger said. “We saw mistakes and said, 'We weren’t going to make those mistakes, and we’re going to go win this.' ”

Unlike last season’s high-scoring affair, Wednesday’s championship game was a defensive battle.

Both defenses played aggressive press to prevent scoring chances inside. Even so, Strack and Dolan found ways to put the ball in the basket. The latter scored all 10 of Williamsville South’s first-quarter points as Hamburg took an 11-10 lead.

Scoring came easier for the Bulldogs as the game went on. Hamburg maintained a narrow 24-22 lead at halftime after a late layup.

Hamburg opened the second half with two quick scores from Strack and Maddie Hoak, and although Williamsville South answered, the Bulldogs began to build momentum.

With four free throws from Strack and two from Leah Khuu, Hamburg built a 40-30 lead late in the third quarter.

Dolan, whose ball skills are among the best in Section VI, scored five points to slash the lead in half entering the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs opened the final period on a 7-3 run and regained a 14-point lead. Though Dolan knocked down five more free throws, Williamsville South ran out of time to complete a comeback. Nelle Doyle held the ball as time expired, and the Hamburg bench erupted onto the court.

“I think that we all knew no matter what, they beat us the last two times, but who cares? We’re the underdogs. We have nothing to lose today. We all just have to work together, and we have to know that we belong here on this court,” Strack said.

Hamburg will challenge Section V’s Canandaigua Academy (19-5) on Saturday in the Far West Regional round of the state tournament. The Bulldogs lost to the Braves earlier this season 57-47 in a non-conference game.