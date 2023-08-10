Thomas Adams began his new job as Hamburg’s athletic director July 1, and he spent the first month acclimating to the new role and gaining a better understanding of what he inherited.

Adams is the successor to Pat Cauley, who retired June 30 after 10 years as the athletic director and 30 years with Hamburg.

Adams knows he’s now leading athletics in one of the biggest districts in Western New York and has to only improve on what’s already been established.

“The transition has been great because I’m working with great people at the middle and high school,” Adams said. “This is a big responsibility and I’m learning and expect that. People have told me and approached me about me benefiting from having great programs in place already, having tremendous and experienced coaches, and having great kids, and that’s a credit to Hamburg and Pat. He’s a phenomenal person I was able to learn from over the last four years.”

Some of the marquee programs at the school include the baseball team, which advanced to the state final in 2022; the girls basketball team, coming off its first state regional appearance in more than 20 years; and the boys lacrosse team, which has won 10 consecutive sectional titles.

Adams, who will remain as the Hamburg Middle School principal, decided to apply for the athletic director role because he felt it fit his interests and coincided with what he already was doing to support the kids within the community.

“It puts me in a different role," he said, "but I was still a visible part of what we did after school, but this would only add to that naturally for me.”

Adams has spent his career in education, first for 22 years in the Newfane district before joining Hamburg in 2019. With no prior experience as an athletic director, he’s appreciative of the district giving him an opportunity to lead.

“I think the people, coaches, families here do it right,” Adams said. “When the district administration decided that they wanted to go with more of a stipend athletic director position along with having a faculty manager at the middle and high school, it was something that peaked my interest. I love seeing our kids compete and perform in any way.”

One of Adams' goals is to increase participation and to have a positive relationship with all his coaches, and for parents and students to feel supported and know he has their backs.

“My hope is we get as many kids as possible connected to our athletic programs,” he said. “I want our coaches to feel supported by me and our office. I want them to know I’m present and here to help. I want our parents and community members to feel supported and heard.

"I want to continue what’s already been a great program already.”