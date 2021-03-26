 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamburg girls win Class A1; Randolph completes perfect season
0 comments

Hamburg girls win Class A1; Randolph completes perfect season

Support this work for $1 a month
Girls basketball: Hamburg 64, Ken-West 37 (copy)

Hamburg's Clara Strack scores two points over Kenmore West's Alex Padilla in the first half of last year's Class A1 championship.

 James P. McCoy

Clara Strack scored 16 points and Alayna Godios added 14 as Hamburg defeated top-seeded North Tonawanda, 56-27, Friday to repeat as Section VI Class A1 champions in girls basketball.

No. 3 Hamburg (14-3) led 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs allowed the Lumberjacks (11-2) only made one field goal from the floor in the second half, en route to a 29-12 lead at halftime.

North Tonawanda’s shooting woes continued in the third, as it only made one field goal in an eight-minute span against the Bulldogs, and trailed 43-15 after three quarters.

Alex Buckley scored 14 points for North Tonawanda, including eight points in the first quarter.

Class C final

Sydney Hvizdzak reached the 2,000-point mark to help No. 3 Randolph defeat No. 5 Frewsburg, 56-52, for the Class C championship and complete a perfect season at 18-0. The Cardinals won their first sectional title since 2015. 

Hvizdzak scored 34 points, including 20 in a first half in which Randolph took a 33-21 lead, and finished with 2,029 career points. 

Hvizdzak, a senior who will play at Daemen College next year, is the 16th girls basketball player in Western New York to score 2,000 career points and the third to reach the milestone this season, joining Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry and City Honors' Kyra Wood. 

Class D final

In a rematch of last season's final, Sherman beat Panama, 46-40.

Mackenzie Gratto led No. 1 Sherman (11-3) with 15 points, and Amaya Lewczyk added 10 for the Wildcats, who trailed No. 2 Panama 24-19 at halftime.

Mandy Brink scored 22 points for Panama (8-6), and Josephine Bailey added 16 points.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News