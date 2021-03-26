Hamburg girls win Class A1; Randolph completes perfect season

Clara Strack scored 16 points and Alayna Godios added 14 as Hamburg defeated top-seeded North Tonawanda, 56-27, Friday to repeat as Section VI Class A1 champions in girls basketball.

No. 3 Hamburg (14-3) led 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs allowed the Lumberjacks (11-2) only made one field goal from the floor in the second half, en route to a 29-12 lead at halftime.

North Tonawanda’s shooting woes continued in the third, as it only made one field goal in an eight-minute span against the Bulldogs, and trailed 43-15 after three quarters.

Alex Buckley scored 14 points for North Tonawanda, including eight points in the first quarter.

Class C final

Sydney Hvizdzak reached the 2,000-point mark to help No. 3 Randolph defeat No. 5 Frewsburg, 56-52, for the Class C championship and complete a perfect season at 18-0. The Cardinals won their first sectional title since 2015.

Hvizdzak scored 34 points, including 20 in a first half in which Randolph took a 33-21 lead, and finished with 2,029 career points.