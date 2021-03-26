Hamburg girls win Class A1; Randolph completes perfect season

Clara Strack scored 16 points and Alayna Godios added 14 as Hamburg defeated top-seeded North Tonawanda, 56-27, Friday to repeat as Section VI Class A1 champions in girls basketball.
No. 3 Hamburg (14-3) led 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs allowed the Lumberjacks (11-2) only made one field goal from the floor in the second half, en route to a 29-12 lead at halftime.
North Tonawanda’s shooting woes continued in the third, as it only made one field goal in an eight-minute span against the Bulldogs, and trailed 43-15 after three quarters.
Alex Buckley scored 14 points for North Tonawanda, including eight points in the first quarter.
Class C final
Sydney Hvizdzak reached the 2,000-point mark to help No. 3 Randolph defeat No. 5 Frewsburg, 56-52, for the Class C championship and complete a perfect season at 18-0. The Cardinals won their first sectional title since 2015.
Hvizdzak scored 34 points, including 20 in a first half in which Randolph took a 33-21 lead, and finished with 2,029 career points.
Hvizdzak, a senior who will play at Daemen College next year, is the 16th girls basketball player in Western New York to score 2,000 career points and the third to reach the milestone this season, joining Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry and City Honors' Kyra Wood.
Class D final
In a rematch of last season's final, Sherman beat Panama, 46-40.
Mackenzie Gratto led No. 1 Sherman (11-3) with 15 points, and Amaya Lewczyk added 10 for the Wildcats, who trailed No. 2 Panama 24-19 at halftime.
Mandy Brink scored 22 points for Panama (8-6), and Josephine Bailey added 16 points.