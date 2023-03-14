Hamburg’s girls basketball team believes its season should not be over, and the Bulldogs should be playing in the state final four this weekend at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

Hamburg lost to Canandaigua Academy 53-47 in overtime in the Class A Far West Regional game Saturday at Buffalo State, but the team contends it won the game in regulation 46-45 because a point was not credited to the Bulldogs in the third quarter. The teams went to overtime with the score tied 45-45.

“Sad that our history making season along with my high school career ended because of someone else’s mistake,” Hamburg senior and Virginia Tech signee Clara Strack tweeted.

Although the error seems clear after a video review by The News, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said the result stands. Video is not allowed as part of the review process.

"If the school is going to protest, they're going to protest at that point in time and the situation should be addressed at that point in time," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said. "We often times have discrepancies at games, and that's why the officials are there to address those discrepancies. People are going to say, 'Well, you can look back at the video and it's clear.' Well, that doesn't matter. The officials are there to make the call and we can't use video to change the outcome of a game."

Zayas said video is only allowed to review a last-second shot of a state championship final.

In a statement to the News on Tuesday, Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said it was "disappointing" that more complete conversation did not happen at the time of the apparent error.

"We are so proud of our Girls Varsity Basketball team, Coach Amy Steger, and her coaches for an amazing season and history-making year," Cornell said. "We are especially proud of how the team played Saturday night at the Far West Regionals against Canandaigua at SUNY Buffalo.

"During the third quarter of Saturday’s game, our bookkeeper noticed a discrepancy in the score. He brought it to the attention of the official bookkeeper and the officials at the moment it happened and during the next stoppage of play, which is the rule. It’s very disappointing that neither the official bookkeeper, nor any of the other section officials at the table, were open to a more complete conversation to resolve the discrepancy at that moment.

"After watching the game film the next day, it was obvious that a mistake was, in fact, made in the scorekeeping. The film shows Hamburg was not awarded a point on a free throw during the third quarter; a point that our team should’ve been awarded. We raised this issue with Section VI and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association the very next morning and we were told unequivocally there is no recourse at this point, despite the fact that we raised the objection during the game."

In an email, Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo said, "Unfortunately, Hamburg recognized this after the game when they reviewed the film. We can not go back in time to change the outcome of contests or events based on watching game film."

Canandaigua Academy will play Manhasset in the state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Troy.

"Our disappointment with the official bookkeeper and the other officials at the scorer’s table is in no way meant to diminish the accomplishment of the Canandaigua Braves," Cornell said in the statement. "They are a great team with well-coached players and should be congratulated for their great season. We wish them luck moving forward."

Strack scored a basket and was fouled at the 3:24 mark of the third quarter, and was heading to the free-throw line for the three-point play. Canandaigua Academy immediately called timeout, and following the return to play, Strack went to the line. With the whole gym looking at her, she nailed her free throw.

Based on The News' video review, Strack's free throw was not added to the score. Strack was shooting while the Canandaigua Academy scorekeeper and the official scorekeeper were conversing, likely to make sure the Braves’ book matched the official book. Canandaigua would have been leading 27-25 at that point, but the score read 27-24.

As Hamburg ran down the court on its next possession, Strack could be seen signaling to coach Amy Steger that her free throw wasn’t counted. Steger alerted the closest referee while the Hamburg scorekeeper appeared to be trying to reconcile his scorebook with the official book.

During the next stoppage in play, a referee and all three scorekeepers met to discuss the score for almost a minute. No change was made.

"The home book would take precedence, but that's up to the officials when they stop the game to go ahead and review the book," Zayas said. "They're going to make the determination based upon the information right in front of them, at that point in time. Once they made the determination the score wasn't going to be adjusted and play begins, then what happened in the past is in the past and can't be undone.

"The score is final. The game is final, and there's nothing that can be done. A school could say, 'Hey, we're protesting what happened,' and they take immediate action at that point in time. Once play begins, what happened previously and was objected to is no longer an issue. Once the officials leave the court, that game is final, with no ability to undo the result."

Hamburg senior Meghan Kruszka tweeted on Monday afternoon, “Disappointed in @Section6GirlsBB. At the end of regulation, who had more points, Hamburg. Watch the film, count the buckets, send the deserving team to states this weekend.”

Her tweet, viewed by more than 100,000 people, has received support from her own teammates, and local foes.

Lancaster senior Casey Mahony tweeted, “How does this happen? A regional game and still slacking for girls sports, can’t even get the score right.”