Hamburg girls basketball coach Amy Steger issued a statement Wednesday to thank supporters and express pride in her players, their parents and school administrators after an apparent scoring error could have cost the Bulldogs a spot in the Class A state semifinals.

As The Buffalo News reported Tuesday, Hamburg lost to Canandaigua Academy 53-47 in overtime in the Far West Regional game Saturday at Buffalo State, but the team contends it won the game in regulation 46-45 because a point was not credited to the Bulldogs in the third quarter. The teams went to overtime with the score tied 45-45.

Although the error seems clear after a video review by The News, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said the result stands. Video is not allowed as part of the review process. Section VI and state officials said a protest must be initiated at the time of the issue arising. Hamburg contends it brought the discrepancy to the attention of game officials when it happened.

"I am so proud of our players and their passion, our families and fans for their love and support and our district/administration for leading the way," Steger wrote on Twitter. "These girls had an incredible season and deserved a better ending. That will not erase the memories and accomplishments that made their team special.

"Great season. Great girls. Proud to be their coach."

Canandaigua Academy will play in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals Friday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.