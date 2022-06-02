Hamburg boys lacrosse wins 10th straight Section VI Class B title; Lake Shore/Silver Creek repeat as Section VI Class C champs

Hamburg arrived at West Seneca West ready to win on Thursday.

With Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” blaring from the school bus, the Bulldogs made their way to the field, already in full uniform.

Hamburg achieved its dream of repeating once again as Section VI Class B boys lacrosse champion with a 10-3 victory over Orchard Park. It was the 10th consecutive sectional title for the Bulldogs (14-4).

It also turned out to be a nightmare offensive outing for the Quakers.

“Every year, we get a new group of kids, but they came up through the same youth program,” Hamburg coach James Maxwell said. “They know the same things we’re trying to do, so they come in, work hard, understand our team culture and strive to continue on the tradition.”

It was a 7-2 game entering the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs knew they were closing in on another title. Following his second goal goal of the game, Hamburg’s final tally of the game at the 5:05 mark, James Reif celebrated near the Orchard Park bench with a deep bow.

Two minutes later, the teams got into a brief shoving match. After multiple yellow flags flew, the officials gave three-minute penalties to both sides. One Quaker was ejected for his involvement.

“We have great team camaraderie,” Maxwell said. “They always have each other’s backs, and it definitely did get chippy at the end there. Nothing that could jeopardize them for the next game, so that’s good. It’s good for them to keep their cool in that situation like that and pull it together and finish the game out the right way.”

In a way, the altercation prematurely ended the game, as Hamburg had possession and played catch on the perimeter for the final three minutes. Orchard Park didn’t make an aggressive attempt to get possession, as everyone understood at that point that the game was over.

After the game went final, players from both sides hugged following the high-five line.

Besides the altercation, Hamburg’s offense was well-rounded. Seven players scored, and along with Reif, junior Gavin White, and senior Carson Kummer all had multiple goals. Kummer finished the evening with two goals and an assist.

“We just knew the ball movement today was going to help us a lot today,” Kummer said. “Playing fast ... we kept scoring goals, and that’s what we do.”

The moment of winning the program's 10th consecutive title brought a feeling of relief to Kummer. He mentioned that since kindergarten, he and his teammates aspired to continue the program's winning ways.

Orchard Park (11-8) struggled to find a flow, with its first goal coming at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter, courtesy of senior Patrick Shanahan. The Quakers entered halftime with two goals, and trailed Hamburg 5-2 at the break.

There was some hope for their offense to get going, but the Hamburg defense was too stifling. Orchard Park junior captain Frank Neeson scored the team’s last goal at the 10:37 mark of the fourth quarter.

“Our defense has been lights out this whole year,” Kummer said. “They’ve been causing turnovers like nothing. Our goalies are dawgs out there. They work so hard after practice, before practice, just putting in that work.”

Hamburg’s defensive prowess will need to continue Saturday at Williamsville East, as they’ll play the winner of Section V’s Canandaigua Academy/Irondequoit in the Far West Regional. The Bulldogs will also put their five-game winning streak on the line.

“Both are great teams, whoever comes out of Section V is always a great team,” Maxwell said. “We’re pretty battle tested. We played three or four Rochester teams this year, so we definitely have some experience. We know they’ll be quality team and we got to tighten it up tomorrow at practice.”

Lake Shore/Silver Creek repeat as Class C champions

Being perfect is difficult, if not near impossible.

Lake Shore/Silver Creek lived up to that lofty goal Thursday, finishing with an unblemished Section VI Class C record of 12-0 thanks to an 11-5 victory over East Aurora in the championship game.

“We just came out and played as aggressive as we can play,” Lake Shore/Silver Creek coach Adrian John said. “That was the intent to use our speed and ball control. At first, we came out wild with our shots but after a while we got it going.”

As the sun was setting at West Seneca West, Lake Shore/Silver Creek returned from halftime with a 5-2 lead and used the third quarter to put the game out of reach. They began the period going on a four-goal run, and scored five times in the quarter.

Senior captain Joiise John was the Eagles’ offensive leader during that period, scoring three of his four goals and recording an assist. Junior Obrigh Tallchief also contributed two goals and an assist in the period.

“My stick felt hot,” Joiise John said. “I saw that we needed a little bit more momentum. We wanted to start off hot and I just wanted to start that momentum. I did what I wanted to win, that’s what it came down to.”

It became a clinic for them on both sides of the field, as East Aurora didn’t score again until the 3:20 mark on a goal from junior Max Freier. Freier scored all three of the Blue Devils’ five goals.

Scoring was hard to come by for East Aurora, as the Freier was the only one able to break through the Blue Devils’ drought. Their start was a sign of things to come, as their first goal didn’t come until 5:13 in the second quarter.

“We played aggressively and our brand of ball,” Adrian John said.

Lake Shore/Silver Creek will play Palmyra-Macedon of Section V on Saturday at Williamsville East at 5:30 p.m. in the Far West Regionals.

“We just need to keep playing our game and see if that team can beat us at our game,” John said. “I feel good about our defensive side.”

