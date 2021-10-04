Hamburg beats Williamsville North in boys soccer, takes over first place

It won’t be over until it’s over in the race for the ECIC I boys soccer championship.

No. 1-ranked Williamsville North had an opportunity to create some daylight in the division race on Monday at Hamburg. Instead, the host Bulldogs not only kept things tight, they took over first place with a 3-0 victory over the Spartans.

Coach Mike Chieffo’s team (6-1-2 for 14 points) jumped past North (6-1-1, 13 points) in the standings in handing the Spartans (8-1-1) their first loss. Overall, Hamburg is 9-1-2 and ranked No. 8 in the latest WNY large schools poll.

Clarence (5-2-1, 11 points) is in third place and Lancaster (3-3-2, 8 points) is fourth. It was the Legends who put the brakes on Williamsville North’s run to a division title by gaining a 1-1 tie last week on the Spartans’ home pitch. That tie was probably the reason North dropped from No. 1 in the state poll to No. 4.

Hamburg has three games left in division play, including the return game at Williamsville North on Oct. 13. In Hamburg’s favor is that it has finished division games against Clarence to whom it has lost (2-0) and played a draw (1-1). North, which owns a 2-1 win at Clarence, must face the Red Devils at home at 11 a.m. Saturday. Each has a game against Orchard Park left on the schedule.