Hamburg beats Williamsville North in boys soccer, takes over first place

It won’t be over until it’s over in the race for the ECIC I boys soccer championship.
No. 1-ranked Williamsville North had an opportunity to create some daylight in the division race on Monday at Hamburg. Instead, the host Bulldogs not only kept things tight, they took over first place with a 3-0 victory over the Spartans.
Coach Mike Chieffo’s team (6-1-2 for 14 points) jumped past North (6-1-1, 13 points) in the standings in handing the Spartans (8-1-1) their first loss. Overall, Hamburg is 9-1-2 and ranked No. 8 in the latest WNY large schools poll.
Clarence (5-2-1, 11 points) is in third place and Lancaster (3-3-2, 8 points) is fourth. It was the Legends who put the brakes on Williamsville North’s run to a division title by gaining a 1-1 tie last week on the Spartans’ home pitch. That tie was probably the reason North dropped from No. 1 in the state poll to No. 4.
Hamburg has three games left in division play, including the return game at Williamsville North on Oct. 13. In Hamburg’s favor is that it has finished division games against Clarence to whom it has lost (2-0) and played a draw (1-1). North, which owns a 2-1 win at Clarence, must face the Red Devils at home at 11 a.m. Saturday. Each has a game against Orchard Park left on the schedule.
The Tanevski twins, seniors Aidan and Neven, teamed up for the first Hamburg goal at 27 minutes of the first half.
“It was off a corner by Neven. He got the ball into the area and Aidan got his head on it,” Chieffo said.
Hamburg’s second goal by Jacob Donner at 45 minutes also was off a corner kick from Neven Tanevski. Donner directed it home on a header for his eighth goal of the season.
The Bulldogs made it 3-0 in the 48th minute with the eighth goal of the season by senior Jonathan Oswald.
“Neven stole the ball just inside our side, played it forward to Aidan and Oswald put it into the corner with his left foot,” Chieffo said. “It was a nice finish.”
Ben Gasper was in goal for the shutout back by strong defense from the Hamburg backline.
Gasper is only a freshman. “He’s been solid for us all year,” Chieffo said. “He wasn’t real busy today, he had about eight saves, but North had its chances, and he had one or two real strong saves.”
Hamburg has allowed only seven goals in its 12 games.
“It was a big win for us. The guys played really well. North is tough,” Chieffo said. “We had to play a solid game for 80 minutes to win and we did.
“All three of our defenders (senior Alex Smith, sophomore Evan Meador and Neven Tanevski) played well, limiting what Williamsville North wanted to do.”