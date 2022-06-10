Hamburg baseball looking to complete goal of leaving behind a legacy

At the start of Hamburg’s 2022 baseball season, coach Derek Hill stood before his players and asked a question.

"What do you want your legacy to be?"

They looked back at him with a gaze, the type that comes across anyone when asked what kind of imprint on someone or something they want to leave. A heavy and loaded question the typical teenager doesn't think about daily. Hill was challenging his team, to not think of just itself, but teammates and the community.

His question has led the team to answer accordingly on the field, as Hamburg has advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state semifinal versus No. 8 Calhoun at 4 p.m. Friday at Union Endicott High School. The championship is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Binghamton University.

“I would say it’s very satisfying,” said Evan Chafee, Hamburg’s senior pitcher and an Alabama signee. “In the beginning, we all kind of had this vision that coach Hill put out to us on going to Binghamton, going to the state tournament and winning a section. That vision is coming to life and it’s really nice to see.”

Hill simply wanted his team to have a goal and now it's in the state semifinal for the first time since 2015. Current Bulldogs, who were in elementary school the last time Hamburg advanced this far, feel this is their year to finally win a state championship.

Throughout the playoff run, the Bulldogs have noticed players they once looked up to now supporting them, making the current team feel nostalgic. Faces of the past led players of the present to enter their memory bank and remember when they were on the sidelines cheering with all their hearts for the boys in purple to win.

“It’s kind of nice to see the whole vision come together,” Chafee said. “Looking up and seeing the older players and then you are that older player. It really means a ton. It kind of just makes everything that much more special knowing how tight-knit our program is. You know you got guys that got your back, got guys in front of you that graduated in front of you that are looking down on you, smiling and you got kids below you looking up to you.”

That’s the type of town Hamburg is, especially when a team is winning. The older generation returns to support the players they inspired, and the current generation looking to leave an impression on the kids watching them. It’s a formula that’s worked for decades and has led to countless memories created on and off the field.

“You see these younger guys coming in watching us, you kind of just want to inspire them to want to play for Hamburg and make them love the sport as much as we do,” Hamburg sophomore catcher Jacob Reese said. “Have as much passion and put in as much time into it as we do and it’s a great feeling knowing we had an impact on a younger kid.”

Reese spoke with Hamburg pride and passion when reflecting on seeing the future of the program at the games. He could relate because, not long ago, he and his teammates were those impressionable children in awe of the size and status of the high school team.

The vibe around town and campus is different. Reese said he wasn't sure how to describe the experience of being in the state semifinal coupled with the community's support. But then he tried.

“I think it puts a little bit of a jump in the program,” Reese said. “Getting us some recognition from people that might not have thought of us before. Obviously, bringing some attention to our school is great, and I think it will be a great experience.”

With so many more people at their games, wishing them good luck and watching from afar, the players are cognizant of what’s at stake. Two difficult wins shy of winning Hamburg’s first state title since girls softball in 2013, and the first boys sport state championship since 2005.

“It’s definitely back there in my head that we’re this close,” junior captain Nolan Smith said. “For me, I’m trying to take it one game at a time. I’m just trying to think of it as another game. I think I play better when I take the stakes off the table and I think we as a team do as well.”

The attitude of the players is they don’t feel pressure. Instead, they’re loose and enjoying the moment while not trying to put pressure on themselves because at this point, it’s unspoken what’s on the line. Hamburg baseball has never won a state championship, and since the NYPHSSA tournament began in 1983, no Section VI team has won a Class A baseball title. Accomplishing both feats would definitively answer Hill's question.

“We’re hoping to carry that banner, and the way we look it is, ‘We’re due, our section is due,’ ” Hill said. “The baseball in Western New York is too good to not own more state titles. We’re hoping we can represent the section.”

