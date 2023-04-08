At a Myrtle Beach hotel, Hamburg baseball coach Derek Hill got an elevator with the team and was met with an “Aww man, sorry” reaction by a group from Georgia, sympathetic for their loss less than a year ago.

The Bulldogs wore shirts saying “state finalists,” while the Georgia club had a pullover reading “state champions.”

Hamburg had reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state championship game last spring, but the title eluded them.

A player from the Peach State team told Hamburg a story because his team was in a similar position in 2021.

“A kid got to telling a story about their team losing in the state finals two years ago and came back and won it the next year,” Hill said. “We were like, ‘No way, that’s so cool!’

"I think that was great for us to hear because it is possible. On one side you’re thinking it’s hard to win back-to-back sectional titles, but on the other side, it’s possible. Teams have had repeat runs trying to take that extra step we’re trying to take.”

The Bulldogs played six scrimmages in five days in Myrtle Beach, capped by an 8-2 victory against Elmira on Thursday. The team officially opens the regular season Wednesday against Williamsville South at 5 p.m.

Hamburg, which went 18-7 last year, is looking to become the first Class A team to win consecutive Section VI titles since Albion won three straight from 2010 to 2012. (The Purple Eagles were overall Class A champions in 2010 and A2 champions in 2011 and '12.) The last Class A program to make successive state tournament appearances was Dunkirk in 2007 and 2008. No Section VI team has won the Class A baseball title since the NYSPHSAA tournament began in 1983.

Hamburg's efforts start with senior Nolan Smith, the All-Western New York Large Schools Player of the Year. A Cortland commit, he also won the Colpoys/Barrows Cup Player of the Year last spring.

“As a collective, we’re hoping to get and win the state title this year,” Smith said. “We got a taste of it last year, and I think that left a bitter taste in our mouths. We know we’re a pretty talented group and can play. We’re trying to win it all this year.”

During the 2022 season, Smith led the Bulldogs in home runs (three), and was second in hits (28), RBIs (22) and doubles (eight). As a pitcher, the 6-foot-2 righthander started a team-high eight games and had a 1.63 ERA along with a team-high 44 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched. Hamburg went 7-0 when he was the starter.

“Baseball is such a funny sport,” Hill said. “It’s hard to duplicate some of the success. I think maybe it has something to do because we’re a spring sport. I think over my 20-year coaching career I’ve seen a number of kids peak as juniors for whatever reason and then their senior season is a tick below for whatever reason. No signs of that whatsoever with Nolan.

"He’s just unique all the way around. He’s special in the way he prepares and works. His work ethic off the field is second to none. He was a leader last year, but this team this year is really his team and we’ve seen him develop into that leader we all expected him to be.”

Smith shared duties last year with fellow All-WNY selection Evan Chaffee, who started six games and is now pitching at Alabama, and David Conklin, who returns after going 3-1 in 26.1 innings pitched with a 1.06 ERA.

Hamburg will be without junior Gavin Puchalski, the junior varsity’s starting pitcher a season ago that Hill figured would be part of the rotation. A few weeks ago, it was discovered Puchalski suffered a torn right labrum in his throwing arm. He won’t pitch for the team this season but will serve as a designated hitter.

“He was going to slide right in,” Hill said. “There’s been a lot of years where we didn’t have a pitcher as good as what Gavin was going to be for us this year. ... His family elected to push the surgery until the end of the spring until the end of our season. Fortunate for us he’s going to help us a ton in the lineup, and I think they saw that him helping us out offensively gives us another chance at having a successful season.”

As the team prepares for another run at a championship, Hill also wants his players to focus on this season.

The coach recently spent some time looking through Hamburg’s yearbooks to determine just how long baseball has been part of the community. The answer is 78 years and he's using that discovery as a reminder to the players that each season brings a different team and the group should focus on the present.

“What we’re trying to stress is we’re Team 78,” Hill said. “Last year’s team was Team 77. They made their own run and created their own legacy and a lot of them were part of both teams, but make no mistake about it, this is Team 78.

"There’s only going to be one version of Team 78 and that’s this year’s group and they have the opportunity to rewrite and carve out their own legacy this year and hopefully take the program that one extra step.”

Smith has echoed the coach’s sentiment, saying the goal is the same but the cast is different and it’s on everyone to accept that and fulfill their roles for Team 78. If they do that, the team has a chance at being the best not just in Western New York, but in the state.

“I feel like the big thing we’re trying to preach this year is for guys to know their own roles, try not to do too much and contribute to the team as much as they can in their own way and try not to be someone that they aren’t,” Smith said. “We’re Team 78 and not Team 77. We’re never going to be the same and there’s never going to be another one of us and another one of them. We just have to be ourselves.”