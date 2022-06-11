Hamburg baseball falls short of Class A state championship

VESTAL – The Hamburg baseball team could only watch as the dogpile in the middle of the field grew higher and got louder.

That was supposed to be the Bulldogs in the throes of celebration. Instead, they left the final game on the final day of the season as the state runner-up after a 3-0 loss to Averill Park of Section II in the Class A championship game Saturday at Binghamton University.

Hamburg’s players packed their gear in the dugout and began checking their phones as Averill Park enjoyed the spoils of the state championship. The Bulldogs' players, though, considered what a run to the state championship game meant to the program.

“In Class A, there’s only one team in the state that’s going to end on a win, and we were fortunate enough to get down to being one of two teams, so just the opportunity to be here, it was just excellent,” said Evan Chaffee, Hamburg’s starting pitcher in the state championship game. “The chance to be with the kids on my team for one more day, it was the most I could ask for.”

The Bulldogs relished the final day of the season. However, Hamburg was unable to create offense at what would have been two opportune points in the game, including the top of the seventh inning, when the Bulldogs were down to their final outs.

The Warriors (21-6) held the Bulldogs (18-7) to six hits, and neutralized Hamburg's best chance to score in the top of the fourth inning, when it loaded the bases with nobody out.

Hamburg’s Braeden McGuire hit a ground ball to Averill Park pitcher Brady Mazzeo, who threw to home to keep Chaffee scoring from third base, and catcher Steve Koval threw to first baseman Aidan McCue to get McGuire out and complete the double play. Jon Oswald flew out to right field to end the inning.

“Obviously, when you have runners on, you want to score,” Chaffee said. “One thing they say about baseball is that the ball rolls a little funny, and you never know. The balls we were hitting, they didn’t get through, or some things didn’t go our way, but it’s the same thing with life.

“Sometimes, things aren’t going to go your way. You take it on the chin, and you’ve got to come back tomorrow and get another opportunity.”

Then, in the seventh, with bases loaded and two outs, Mazzeo finished the game with his seventh strikeout, which denied Hamburg the chance to become Section VI’s first Class A baseball champion.

Rather than overhyping each pressure situation, Averill Park took a different approach: Make it routine.

“It was just to get the easy out and not try to do too much,” Mazzeo said. “Just get one out, get another and then you’re out of it.”

The Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Ethan Nardacci’s two-out triple went over the head of Hamburg centerfielder Nolan Heavern and drove in Nick Galuski and Alex Yash. An inning later, the Bulldogs and Chaffee got out of a two-out, bases-loaded situation when Yash flew out to Heavern to end the inning.

Chaffee walked Koval – Chaffee’s fifth walk of the game – to open the bottom of the third, and Nardacci’s infield single put runners on first and third with no outs. Then, two batters later, Chaffee’s 1-1 pitch hit McCue to load the bases with one out. Loval scored on Hunter Willet’s ground out to make it 3-0.

The loss stung, but Chaffee considered the long-term upshot of his team’s run to the state championship game.

“It sets the standard and raises the bar a little bit, and sets the standard for younger kids, too, whether they’re in middle school or early in high school,” Chaffee said. “Seeing us go on this kind of run, it’s really good for the marketing of our program.”

Hamburg coach Derek Hill, ever the optimist, also looked at the entirety of the season, and what brought the Bulldogs to the state championship game.

“Maybe the last chapter wasn’t the way we wanted it to finish, but, oh my gosh, the first 20-plus chapters were exactly the way we were hoping,” Hill said. “We’re just filled with a great sense of love right now. It’s kind of overflowing now. These guys have given us everything they could and more.

“I said, ‘If you guys don’t show up with that hungry attitude to practice every day, we’re never going to get out of Section VI.’ But we had a chance today. We did a lot of things really well today, but we were maybe one swing or one pitch away from really having a celebratory type of day.”

