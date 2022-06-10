Hamburg baseball advances to Class A championship game

ENDICOTT – Next stop for the Hamburg baseball team: the Class A state championship game.

The Bulldogs didn’t exactly cruise to a 6-3 victory over Section VIII's Calhoun in Friday's Class A semifinal, however. The Colts weren’t ready to go home without making some final-inning noise.

Even with a seemingly comfortable five-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, the Bulldogs had to work to close out the win against the Colts at Union-Endicott High School.

With no outs, Charlie Imhof’s RBI single cut the lead to 6-2. Two batters later, with one out, Alec Edwards drove in Ryan Pucella to cut Hamburg’s lead to three.

The Bulldogs and starting pitcher Nolan Smith, though, retired the final two batters – including Joey Goodman, who represented Calhoun’s tying run, with runners on first and third for the Colts – and secured the Bulldogs a spot in the state title game.

“Going into it, I knew we had a couple runs to work with, and I was kind of feeling tired, so I was just trying to lay it in there and let my defense work and do what they’ve been doing all year,” said Smith, who allowed four hits in seven innings. “And I think they did just that.”

The final outs came with both elation and with relief for Hamburg, which will face Section II's Averill Park in the Class A state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Binghamton University. Averill Park defeated Section IV's Maine-Endwell 7-0 in the first Class A semifinal.

“He is one cool cucumber. He’s cooler than the rest of us, that’s for sure,” Hamburg coach Derek Hill said of Smith. “He’s been our force all year, and you knew, if it was the first pitch or the 89th pitch, you were getting everything he had today.”

Now, Hamburg aims to become the first Section VI team to win the Class A baseball title since the NYSPHSAA tournament began in 1983.

Hamburg took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when James Simoncelli, who reached base on a leadoff single, beat a throw home on a fielder’s choice play.

After Simoncelli’s single, neither Smith nor Calhoun starter Brian Chin allowed a hit until the top of the fourth.

Smith retired the first nine batters he faced, but Goodman opened the fourth with a leadoff single to center field for Calhoun, and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. Chin’s single, past Hamburg shortstop Simoncelli, drove in Goodman to tie the game at 1-1. With two batters on and one out, though, Pucella grounded into a double play to end the fourth.

The Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the fourth. Smith's solo home run over the left-center field fence on a 2-0 pitch by Chin gave Hamburg a 2-1 lead.

“I just saw a fastball on the outside half and said, ‘I’ve got to get a piece of it,’ ” Smith said. “And it went. That put us up 2-1 in the fourth and that swing in momentum was crazy. As coach Hill likes to say, the gorilla was back in the dugout.

“After the fourth inning, we came out in the fifth, we shut them down and put up a two-spot, and that, really, was the turning point.”

Smith’s fourth-inning home run became a catalyst for the Bulldogs.

“That home run was so pivotal because they had just tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, and their pitcher was in a really nice groove,” Hill said. “For him to come up and barrel the ball, it really got the momentum back on our side of the field, and we rode it through the next couple innings.”

Nolan Heavern’s double to left field in the bottom of the fifth drove in Jon Oswald, and Heavern scored from second after a pair of errors by Calhoun and opened the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-1. With the bases loaded and one out, Heavern also drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Then, after working through the seventh, the Bulldogs earned their spot in the state championship game.

Now, the Bulldogs want to be the last team standing in Class A in the entire state.

“We want to be the last team playing, and we want to be the last team in the dogpile, and we have had that vision since Day One,” Hill said. “We’re going to chase that vision with everything we’ve got.

“The challenge is managing these insane emotions! With the adrenaline that was going through their bodies today, once that all wears off, it’s going to feel like we played three games. Our goal now is to get a great dinner, to have a really relaxing evening and a great night’s rest tonight. We’re going to empty the tank and leave it all out there (Saturday), for sure.”

