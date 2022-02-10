Hailey Cenname becomes first West Seneca East girls basketball player to reach 1,000 points

Hailey Cenname became the first West Seneca East girls basketball player to reach 1,000 career points when she scored 12 points Thursday in a 61-34 loss to Sweet Home.

A varsity player since eighth grade, Cenname needed seven points entering the game and reached the milestone in the second quarter.

She is averaging 16 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.5 steals for the season and has set school records for points in a game (38) and three-pointers in a game (six on two occasions).

“She's is the most altruistic scorer I've ever coached,” coach Scott Pughsley said Thursday. “Hailey exhibits all the attributes a coach looks for in a player and then some. Any success East basketball has had in the past five seasons wouldn't have been possible without her.”

Her official basketball career will end when the season is over because she is signed with Niagara to play Division I softball. She was named to the ECIC II second team last spring. She also plays for the New York Diamond Girls travel team.

“I can only imagine how good she'd be if she concentrated on basketball (as her main sport),” Pughsley said.