Gretchen Dolan's fourth quarter heroics leads Williamsville South to 70-64 win against Cardinal O'Hara

Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear a white headband and save their heroics until absolutely necessary.

With Williamsville South trailing 51-46 entering the fourth quarter against Cardinal O’Hara in a non-league matchup, Billies senior Gretchen Dolan came through for her team in the game’s final eight minutes.

Dolan, an Illinois signee, started the quarter by scoring nine straight points and ended the period scoring 22 of Williamsville South’s 24 points to lead them to a 70-64 win against Cardinal O’Hara (8-8).

Dolan finished with 52 points on 16-of-33 shooting, 6 of 15 on 3-pointers, and 14 of 18 from the free-throw line. She also had 10 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

It’s Dolan’s third 50-point game of the season, and her fourth-quarter heroics extended the Billies' win streak to 10 games.

“I knew they [O’Hara] were going to score and go on their run,” Dolan said. “When the game was coming down to a stretch, I just had to keep being busy. I was in a little bit of foul trouble, but I just had to keep playing my game and let it come to me naturally. Credit to my teammates for finding me.”

As Dolan found ways to score while being double- and triple-teamed, the team’s defense held O’Hara to 13 fourth-quarter points. Dolan was tasked with guarding sophomore Kyla Hayes while dealing with foul trouble.

It’s not the first time Dolan has been tasked with guarding opposing bigs, as she simply kept her hands up. As Dolan did what she could, Hayes eventually fouled out late in the fourth, ending her night with 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.

“It was fun and it was obviously a very competitive game,” Dolan said. “I love playing in these environments. I just had to stay solid with my hands up and boxing her out and rebounding.”

Not only did Hayes foul out, but junior Aliviya Russell did as well with 2:50 remaining in a one-point contest. Without O’Hara down its leading scorer in Hayes and third-leading scorer in Russell, the Billies (12-1) took advantage and beat the Lady Hawks for the first time since Feb. 2019.

When coach Kristen Dolan entered the locker room, the Williamsville South locker room erupted in celebration as the Billies became just the second Western New York team since Feb. 2020 to beat O’Hara. Nichols handed the Lady Hawks their first loss against local competition on Jan. 12, although O’Hara was down two starters due to disciplinary reasons. The Billies beat the Lady Hawks with their full lineup available.

With eight defeats this season, it’s the most O’Hara has lost in a season since 2009-10, when it lost 15 games.

“I told them to enjoy this,” Kristen Dolan said. “This is a big win because they’re an amazing team. I told them, ‘They’re aggressive and it can be hard to play in this environment.’ That’s why I love coming here and, hopefully, this will prepare us for down the road. I just wanted them to enjoy this.”

More results

The girls hockey team LID (Lancaster, Iroquois, Depew) beat Monsignor Martin 6-0. In the win, Sydney Radecki became seventh player in girls federation history with 30 goals and did so in just 14 games.

St. Mary's girls hockey won 4-2 against CASH (Clarence, Amherst, Sweet Home).

Canisius won its 21st consecutive Monsignor Martin All-Catholic swimming championship.

Starpoint boys basketball beat Iroquois 49-48 in overtime.

Williamsville South's Nolan Fineberg scored six goals and had an assist in the team's 8-4 win against Amherst. The six goals are a school record.

Clarence bowling beat Amherst 7-0.