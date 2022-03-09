Gretchen Dolan's 52 points lead Williamsville South past Hamburg 80-75 for Class A crown

Williamsville South’s introduction song set the tone for the night. They came out to “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project, an instrumental synonymous with the 1990s Chicago Bulls.
Playing the role of Michael Jordan was the Billies’ junior wing, Gretchen Dolan. No, she’s not Jordan. But just how Dolan is known for her headband, like Jordan’s armband, the trait they share is a penchant to score in droves, leading to the attraction of a ton of defense.
At Buffalo State Sports Arena against Hamburg, with the Section VI overall Class A title on the line, Dolan shined. She finished with 52 points and eight assists on 15-for-34 shooting, as Williamsville South won 80-75. The win sends the Billies to the Far West Regionals for a matchup against Section V’s Pittsford Mendon at Rush Henrietta on Saturday.
“I’m really at a loss for words,” Dolan said as the Billies played in honor of two Williamsville South students who were killed in a car accident Monday. “First of all, we were playing for Lauren (Taggart) and Luke (Malinich), we really left it all out there. That was our purpose for this game. We played really well, came out with energy and that’s what we did it for.”
The game lived up to the billing of Dolan vs. Clara Strack, a matchup between two of the top scorers in Section VI. Dolan recorded her third 50-point game of the season, and Strack finished with 41 points on 18-for-26 shooting – her fourth 40-point game of the season – and 15 rebounds.
During the first half, it seemed like their matchup might be limited, as Strack entered halftime with four fouls. Dolan was the primary defender on her and drew three fouls on Strack, including an offensive foul.
Hamburg head coach Amy Steger stayed with Strack as long as possible and pulled her star a few seconds before the half. Williamsville South led 36-30 at intermission.
“This is a whole new half,” Williamsville South head coach Kristen Dolan told her team at the break. “This is a whole new game. We’re not taking anything for granted. Remember our mistakes of the past.”
Coming out of the break, Strack was aggressive, despite the foul trouble, going on a 7-0 run. Her scoring uptick led Dolan to take it personally and show the Buffalo State crowd why she’s the Section VI scoring champion by a wide margin.
In Jordan-like fashion, she became impossible to guard and put up 18 points in the third after entering halftime with 14 points. Hamburg tried doubling Dolan before she caught the ball, and after she caught the ball, and tripled her at times. They tried almost every strategy imaginable. It was a great effort, but not enough. Being the great scorer she is, Dolan found a way.
“They went on a run,” Dolan said. “We struggled this year with teams going on runs and us keeping our composure. I knew I needed to be a leader and step up and help the younger girls keep their composure and just come together and put those points on the board.”
Being the biggest player on the court, Strack scored 13 points in the period, and at times played point-center.
The game got interesting in the fourth quarter. With Williamsville South up 56-47, both Strack and senior Madelyn Harrison (17 points, 10 rebounds) entered the fourth with four fouls. Just 26 seconds into the quarter, Dolan picked up her fourth as well.
None of them fouled out in the final eight minutes, and with a title on the line, the game came down to defense and offensive execution.
It was back-and-forth throughout the fourth quarter until Dolan hit consecutive 3-pointers.
“I got to take it,” Steger told the referee with three minutes left, alluding to her final timeout.
Dolan was that hot. Her jumper was falling, fouls were being drawn, and she had a Hamburg player stumbling. She ended up scoring 20 points in the fourth versus Strack’s 15.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Billies shared a commonality of the Bulls of old. Winning another championship, smiling and hugging each other in celebration.