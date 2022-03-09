Gretchen Dolan's 52 points lead Williamsville South past Hamburg 80-75 for Class A crown

During the first half, it seemed like their matchup might be limited, as Strack entered halftime with four fouls. Dolan was the primary defender on her and drew three fouls on Strack, including an offensive foul.

Hamburg head coach Amy Steger stayed with Strack as long as possible and pulled her star a few seconds before the half. Williamsville South led 36-30 at intermission.

“This is a whole new half,” Williamsville South head coach Kristen Dolan told her team at the break. “This is a whole new game. We’re not taking anything for granted. Remember our mistakes of the past.”

Coming out of the break, Strack was aggressive, despite the foul trouble, going on a 7-0 run. Her scoring uptick led Dolan to take it personally and show the Buffalo State crowd why she’s the Section VI scoring champion by a wide margin.

In Jordan-like fashion, she became impossible to guard and put up 18 points in the third after entering halftime with 14 points. Hamburg tried doubling Dolan before she caught the ball, and after she caught the ball, and tripled her at times. They tried almost every strategy imaginable. It was a great effort, but not enough. Being the great scorer she is, Dolan found a way.