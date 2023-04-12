Teams created by Williamsville South senior Gretchen Dolan and Depew senior Kaylee Krysztof were evenly matched until the end in the nightcap of day one of the third annual Best of Buffalo Showcase on Wednesday at Sweet Home.

The concept of the Elam ending was used when two minutes were left in the fourth quarter, meaning a target score was in place and the game clock was off. When the horn sounded and the Elam ending was activated, Dolan’s team was up 71-70.

With the game in the balance, both teams and captains swapped buckets up until the end. Following a putback layup by Nichols junior and University at Buffalo commit Brianna Barr-Buday for Team Krysztof, putting them up up 80-79, and placing the onus on Dolan’s team to end the game on its next possession.

Fans rose to their feet as Dolan, the captain, went isolation and dribbled to her right for a close shot off the backboard, but missed. As the ball came off the backboard, Jamestown senior Marley Drake crashed in for the game-winning layup, giving Team Dolan a 81-80 victory.

“When she was driving in, I just planned to crash right in and scoop it up if I could,” Drake said.

Drake finished with 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting and 4 of 10 from three. As she timed the putback perfectly, the night belonged to Dolan, who earlier in the day was announced as Miss New York Basketball, the first player from Western New York to win the award.

Before Dolan was even in the gym, a high school spectator in the bleachers gleefully told his peers, “I can’t wait to see Gretchen play.” The same spectator, along with his peers, got on their feet to applaud Dolan during player introductions. When it comes to Western New York basketball, Dolan is simply a needle mover and showed why during the game.

Leading a team she and Krysztof, a Binghamton signee, created in a drafting format over text message, Dolan led her team in scoring with 21 points on 8 of 18 shooting, 3 of 6 from three, and had two steals and two blocks. Following her performance, she signed autographs and took pictures with those who asked.

“It feels good to get MVP,” Dolan said. “It’s a well-run showcase and I’m just glad to be invited. There’s some really good talent here and it was a fun time. It was a very back-and-forth game. When it came to taking the last shot, I just saw a lane and took it and was glad Marley was there to get the put back.”

The two-game exhibition was a vibe, with college coaches in attendance and the crowd showing energy, which included members of the audience dancing to Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock," and clapping to the beat of Lil Baby’s “Low Down,” similar to what Kansas State's men's basketball team did before their March Madness games.

That same energy was present in the first game featuring a mixture of middle schoolers, freshmen and sophomores. Iroquois sophomore Molly Mescall and Orchard Park sophomore Halle Senfield were the team captains. The nip-and-tuck nature of the game set the tone for what was to come, because it tied at 55 apiece when the Elam ending occurred.

It was a team effort through the final stretch to get to the target score of 65, but was highlighted by Williamsville South sophomore Leah Solomon, who finished with 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 7 from three, en route to being named the game’s MVP. Starpoint's Sophia Waliszewski had the winning free throw in a 65-61 win for Team Senfield.

“This was such a great opportunity,” Solomon said. “I owe it all to my team because this was super fun. We weren’t used to playing with each other but stepped it up in the end.”