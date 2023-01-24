Gretchen Dolan becomes Williamsville South's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Amari DeBerry

Williamsville South senior Gretchen Dolan needed 30 points in Sunday's game against Iroquois to surpass former teammate and current UConn center Amari DeBerry as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

In the first-half, Dolan had 25 points and accomplished the feat during the third quarter on a 3-pointer en route to a 50-point day, her second game of at least 50 points this season, as the Billies won 88-59 for their seventh consecutive victory.

“It’s an accomplishment that I looked at to start my high school career but never thought it would be me breaking it,” Dolan said. “It feels good and I have to credit my teammates and coaches because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

DeBerry, class of 2021, scored 2,144 points with Williamsville South, and entering Tuesday's matchup against Amherst, Dolan had 2,165 points. She was honored prior to the game with flowers, balloons and a commemorative ball.

Dolan is an Illinois signee and is averaging 39.9 points per game, which is second in New York State. Becoming the Billies' all-time leading scorer is a milestone she wanted to accomplish when she began playing for the program, but was unsure it was doable after first seeing her brother, Greg, then DeBerry hold the distinction of the school’s top scorer.

“The players before me are people I looked up to,” Dolan said. “I remember when Amari broke my brother’s record and then when my brother first set it. I never really thought of breaking it at that point, so I think it’s pretty cool to look back now to see where I’ve come.”

Gretchen looks up to her brother, as he’s helped her with things on and off the court, and appreciates what she was able to learn from DeBerry after being teammates for so many years. All three are some of the best players produced by Williamsville South and Western New York.

A 5-foot-10 guard, Dolan achieved a goal she had lost some hope in and appreciated being able to do it with her teammates and mother, Kristen, present.

“It’s the way my teammates set me up and letting the offense come naturally,” Dolan said. “Letting the game come to me makes me fall into a rhythm and I go from there. As for my mom, she’s been my coach since elementary school and I think it’s a cool thing for her to see the record evolve. She was really happy for me.”

Williamsville South, ranked No. 4 in The News' large schools poll, will enter a two-game stretch next week against large school ranked opponents. First will be an ECIC II matchup on Monday against No. 6 ranked Sweet Home followed by a non-league game against No. 1 Cardinal O'Hara on Wednesday.

Around the area

Nichols junior Brianna Barr-Buday and senior Quinn Benchley both scored their 1,000th career point during the team's 77-24 win against Mount Mercy Academy.

Bishop Timon boys basketball beat St. Francis 89-67. Junior Jaiden Harrison had 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Niagara Falls' boys basketball team beat North Tonawanda 51-37. Senior Davon Wade had 20 points.

St. Joseph's sophomore Gionni Zelasko scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Marauders to an 80-66 win over Nichols.

In a girls hockey matchup, Williamsville won 5-3 against HHEWS (Holland, Hamburg, Eden, West Seneca).

Canisius beat Cardinal O'Hara 3-0 in bowling. The Crusaders are 29-1 on the season.

St. Francis won 2-1 against St. Joseph's in a bowling matchup between both schools.

Ty Kwitchoff scored 24 points to lead Niagara-Wheatfield to a 62-46 win against Grand Island.