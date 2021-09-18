Greater Buffalo Sports HOF: Iroquois' Pete Tonsoline is a coach and advocate for girls sports

This is part of a series on the Class of 2021 of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit gbshof.com.
It’s going to take Pete Tonsoline some time to get used to being a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.
That’s because the longtime Iroquois field hockey coach doesn’t think he belongs among the pantheon of area sports greats whose membership includes Pro Football Hall of Fame members Marv Levy, Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith and Olympic gold medalists Steve Mesler and Jenn Suhr.
“I’m just a high school coach, nothing more,” Tonsoline said.
Tonsoline is right. He is a high school coach, but one who has piled up more than 1,500 victories across five sports.
And of course, there’s more to his story than numbers, which is why he’s the latest high school figure to earn enshrinement in the hall.
He'll be inducted with the Class of 2021 during the annual dinner and ceremony Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
Tonsoline has been a longtime advocate for girls’ high school sports. He played a role in the formation of the current girls Western New York Varsity Hockey Federation along with the late Dr. Jim Rusin 12 years ago. Before that, Tonsoline fought for equal use of practice facilities for girls varsity sports during the early 1980s.
That included a battle early in his career as softball coach at Iroquois. Whenever weather relegated the team to practice inside, softball had to use the smaller middle school gym while baseball used the more spacious high school gym. Tonsoline, with the help of then-athletic director Jim Knowles, brought an end to that.
Tonsoline’s goal has always been to make sure girls enjoy their high school sports experience as much as possible. Fair treatment is part of that.
“Pete’s a pioneer,” said longtime Akron field hockey coach Mary Borden. “He was one of the first to recognize the inadequacies and fought hard for elevating girls status in athletics. He fought hard.”
Keith McShea, who covered high school sports at The News from 1999-2014 and regularly dealt with Tonsoline said: “He became a champion of girls sports. He was an excellent coach not only on the field where his teams often ended up in championship play but also devoted countless hours to promote and publicize these sports.”
Tonsoline is perhaps best known for his work in field hockey, though he’s also coached boys and girls ice hockey, softball, football and girls lacrosse. He's coached field hockey, ice hockey and softball for a combined 120 seasons (49 ice hockey, 37 field hockey and 34 for softball). He is one of the coaches for the Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew merged girls hockey program.
Tonsoline said he learned about field hockey and learned how to coach girls through his apprenticeship with then-Iroquois field hockey coach Barb Millar. He served as her junior varsity coach for 10 years before taking the varsity reins.
They coached together in the Empire State Games. He was an assistant for the Western Region open field hockey team when it won two gold medals and one silver. During his 10 years as head coach of the Western Region’s scholastic team, the squad captured two silver and two bronze medals.
With Iroquois, Tonsoline has amassed a 417-90-30 record during his 27 seasons as varsity field hockey coach. He’s led the Chiefs to eight Section VI titles, three state Final Fours and one state final. He also coached junior varsity for 10 seasons at Iroquois.
In softball, he guided Iroquois to 360-275 record before stepping down to take over as the school’s athletic director.
His hockey win-loss record (boys, girls and club leagues combined) is unknown, though he guesses he’s won roughly 700 games. He’s been around so long that he coached in the old boys varsity hockey league in Western New York during the 1970s – getting his start in 1972 at Bishop Turner. He also coached West Seneca East’s club team for eight years and then spent three seasons as an assistant at St. Francis. He said he served as Section VI boys hockey chairman during the early years of the current hockey Federation.
“He’s a good man,” former Section VI Executive Director Timm Slade said. “He certainly had the right focus for the love of the kids and love of the players. He’s an icon at Iroquois. … He’s a tremendous individual. I think he’s a tremendous educator, an excellent coach and a better person.”
He’s a Hall of Famer.