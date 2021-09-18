Greater Buffalo Sports HOF: Iroquois' Pete Tonsoline is a coach and advocate for girls sports

Tonsoline said he learned about field hockey and learned how to coach girls through his apprenticeship with then-Iroquois field hockey coach Barb Millar. He served as her junior varsity coach for 10 years before taking the varsity reins.

They coached together in the Empire State Games. He was an assistant for the Western Region open field hockey team when it won two gold medals and one silver. During his 10 years as head coach of the Western Region’s scholastic team, the squad captured two silver and two bronze medals.

With Iroquois, Tonsoline has amassed a 417-90-30 record during his 27 seasons as varsity field hockey coach. He’s led the Chiefs to eight Section VI titles, three state Final Fours and one state final. He also coached junior varsity for 10 seasons at Iroquois.

In softball, he guided Iroquois to 360-275 record before stepping down to take over as the school’s athletic director.