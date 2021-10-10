Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: For Julie Gentner Murphy and Gerry Gentner, athletic success is a family affair

To quote his own words, he continued the practice he constantly preached: “Just show up.”

The women whom Gentner coached did more than just show up, too. They were among some of the top players in Western New York. Gentner coached 14 All-Western New York selections in softball, as well as Caitlin Lever, a 2003 Williamsville South graduate who played for the Canadian Olympic softball team in 2008; and Chelsea Plimpton, who was the Gatorade New York State Player of the Year in 2007, and who pitched at Fordham University.

The Gentner family also kept a list of more than 70 athletes their father had coached who played college sports.

“He gave them the confidence that they needed to move forward and know that they could accomplish anything that they put their mind to,” Murphy said. “It didn’t matter who you were, but my dad always treated everyone with the greatest respect, whether you were the most important person to him, or someone he just met.”

Her father, Murphy said, had a selfless nature as a coach. He devoted his time and energy to coaching and to sports, and asked for nothing in return.