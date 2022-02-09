Grand Island's Brian Bielec overcomes knee surgeries to go 40-0 on the season

As Grand Island senior Brian Bielec was getting off his knees to stand on his feet, an array of applause permeated the gym. It was like a movie. He had to pause and take in everything that was happening. Most people clapping, some crying, others chanting inaudible words.
He had just cemented himself as an Islanders legend, winning a fourth Section VI Class A title on a day in which he became the school's career leader in wresting victories. He broke Adam Daghestani’s previous record of 189 in the semifinals and added No. 191 with a 10-1 victory in the 172-pound final.
“Impact you see yourself make on people makes me feel good about myself,” Bielec said.
The victory and record encapsulate his season, as he’s 40-0 with 31 pins, which is fourth in the state, and he has only surrendered escape points. He has won 48 consecutive matches.
He heads into the Section VI state qualifying tournament Saturday at Starpoint at the No. 1 seed and in search of his third overall sectional title and another trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.
All that might have seemed improbable a few years ago.
Having to deal with multiple knee surgeries – two on his left, one on his right – during his high school career coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic has limited his number of matches. Knee surgery has become a rite of spring with a procedure each April the last three years. That cost him opportunities to get better, assert his will throughout Western New York, and make his school records more untouchable.
Being sidelined for months and having to live his teenage life on crutches made Bielec second-guess himself. Maybe I won’t come out as strong.
“It definitely is something that’s a setback,” he said. “I had my family and friends to tell me I was going to come out stronger and to motivate me to work out. I was definitely upset with the fact that I needed another surgery. The outcome of it was pretty well because I gained a lot of strength in the process.”
A dedication to a clean diet, strength exercises and tons of protein didn’t help Bielec return to form. It helped him return even better.
“I got to be better than this,” he told himself. “I can’t let this be my downfall.”
Being absent from the mat, his place of solitude, was upsetting. It’s the place he knows best, and he relishes the accountability that comes with his sports. There’s no teammate to blame if a mistake occurs. It’s all on Bielec and the outcome he earns is because of the work he put in.
“He’s more focused,” Grand Island coach Craig Hoplight said. “I think he’s realizing his potential at this very moment. He’s a grown man in a young man’s body. His headspace is phenomenal.”
Bielec has always been different than his peers. This season had just made it even more clear. He’s meticulous in his preparation. Whether it’s paying attention to film after a match or not listening to music before a match, as he views it as a distraction, having a clear head makes him envision what he can do to his opponent.
“He stands alone on skill,” Hoplight said. “There’s not many other high school kids that’ll make him better and that’s a challenge.”
As Bielec’s career near its end, he’s mulling Division I college offers from Edinboro, West Virginia, University at Buffalo and Clarion. He’s already visited all of the schools and plans on making a decision after the state tournament.
Bielec is a "let my game do the talking" type of athlete. He doesn’t mind reflecting on his journey to being undefeated, but knows the job isn’t done yet. He's four victories from equaling the school's season record and eight wins away from becoming the first state wrestling champion in school history.
“You have a target on your back,” Bielec’s dad reminds him.
Having the dominant season he’s having, along with setting multiple records and having a high-profile win over Jacob Sherbyn of Spencerport has put Bielec in the position of the hunted and not hunter.
"Going into sectionals I just want to go in and make a statement,” he said. “Going to go through my bracket and hopefully pin my way through. If not, I really don’t have that big of an ego for myself. I don’t care if I win by pin, major, or points. A win is a win."
TOP SEEDS
Here are the top seeds in each weight class for the Section VI state qualifier Saturday. Division 1 is at Starpoint; Division 2 is at Jamestown Community College.
Division 1
102: Eian Peterson, Niagara Falls, 22-8.
110: Travis Browning, Frontier, 25-1.
118: Jaden Crumpler, Niagara Falls, 26-2.
126: Amarfio Reynolds, Niagara Falls, 27-1.
132: Griffin LaPlante, Starpoint, 39-5.
138: Colin Coughenour, Niagara Wheatfield, 22-3.
145: Cameron Catrabone, Williamsville North/East, 40-1.
152: Carson Alberti, West Seneca/Depew, 17-2
160: Mike Syposs, Niagara Falls, 27-6.
172: Brian Bielec, Grand Island, 40-0.
189: Reilly Popa, Clarence, 30-5.
215: Matt Caldwell, Starpoint, 29-14.
285: Konrad Krzyszton, Frontier, 30-1.
Division 2
102: Dominick Callara, Medina, 22-2.
110: Bryce DellaPenta, Eden, 29-12.
118: Jordyn Joslin, Chautauqua Lake, 36-0.
126: Gavin Ciarfella, Medina, 26-1.
132: Aidan Gillings, Newfane, 34-1.
138: Ryan Sweeney, Iroquois, 36-4.
145: Luke Tomlinson, Maple Grove, 38-1.
152: Dakota Mascho, Portville, 29-0.
160: Nick Brown, Springville, 28-5.
172: Tavio Hoose, Sothwestern, 35-4.
189: Simon Lingle, Newfane, 34-1.
215: Dontae Hoose, Southwestern, 23-1.
285: Charles Larose, Newfane, 31-5.