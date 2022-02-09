Grand Island's Brian Bielec overcomes knee surgeries to go 40-0 on the season

Being sidelined for months and having to live his teenage life on crutches made Bielec second-guess himself. Maybe I won’t come out as strong.

“It definitely is something that’s a setback,” he said. “I had my family and friends to tell me I was going to come out stronger and to motivate me to work out. I was definitely upset with the fact that I needed another surgery. The outcome of it was pretty well because I gained a lot of strength in the process.”

A dedication to a clean diet, strength exercises and tons of protein didn’t help Bielec return to form. It helped him return even better.

“I got to be better than this,” he told himself. “I can’t let this be my downfall.”

Being absent from the mat, his place of solitude, was upsetting. It’s the place he knows best, and he relishes the accountability that comes with his sports. There’s no teammate to blame if a mistake occurs. It’s all on Bielec and the outcome he earns is because of the work he put in.

“He’s more focused,” Grand Island coach Craig Hoplight said. “I think he’s realizing his potential at this very moment. He’s a grown man in a young man’s body. His headspace is phenomenal.”