Grand Island, Niagara Wheatfield to meet for girls, boys Niagara Frontier League soccer championships

Grand Island and Niagara Wheatfield will meet in both crossover games Thursday to decide the boys and girls Niagara Frontier League soccer championships.

The boys final is at 7 p.m. at North Tonawanda. GI is 13-1-1 overall and 11-0-1 in NFL play. Niagara Wheatfield is 7-6-0 overall and 7-4 in league play. GI won the regular season game between the teams 3-0.

Sean Graham, with eight goals and 10 assists for 26 points, leads the Vikings, while Vinnie DiBello has 36 points (16 goals, four assists) for the Falcons.

The girls championship between Grand Island (12-0-2 overall, 8-0-2 NFL) and NW (11-2-1 overall, 8-1-1 NFL) will be at 5 p.m., also at North Tonawanda. The teams played to a 3-3 draw in the regular season meeting at Grand Island.

Avery Mondoux, with 58 points (21-16), is the leading scorer for Grand Island. Maddie Fike, with 39 (16-7), is tops for NW.

