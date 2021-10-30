Grand Island, Iroquois girls soccer post victories, set up clash for overall Class A title

Grand Island and Iroquois beat familiar foes in the Section VI finals to set up a fresh matchup for the Class A championship in girls soccer.
Avery Mondoux scored a hat trick and Rebecca Schultz made eight saves in a 3-0 shutout Saturday at Williamsville North to give Grand Island the A-1 title with its third win of the season over Niagara Frontier League rival North Tonawanda.
Jordyn Ertel and Morgan Kulniszewski each scored twice; Alexa Tomaka-Zulawski tallied two assists; and Sarah Weir stopped eight shots as Iroquois won 4-1 in an ECIC II rubber match with Williamsville South for the A-2 crown.
The Vikings (16-1-2) and Chiefs (15-4) will meet for the first time since the 2003 sectionals on Tuesday night at Williamsville East to determine the overall Class A champion and Section VI’s representative in Far West Regionals.
“It will be a good battle,” said Kulniszewski, the senior striker who netted her 100th career goal Saturday. “It’s great to finally prove that we can do it. We are a smaller school, so sometimes it’s hard to go against these schools. But it’s great to show everybody what we are made of.”
Grand Island – the NFL champion, ranked second among Western New York large schools and No. 8 in the state in Class A – is used to these stakes, having now claimed a sectional title in 14 of the past 24 seasons.
Iroquois, WNY’s No. 9 large school, moved up in class this year to secure its second sectional championship in its history after winning Class B two years ago.
“We’re not the little fish anymore,” said coach Heather Ross, in her third year at Iroquois.
The Chiefs also moved up in division to ECIC II, taking on larger schools to finish 9-3 in league play, tied with the Billies for second in the league standings behind Williamsville East.
“It was huge for us to be able to compete with better competition all season,” Ross said.
Iroquois split its regular-season games with No. 6 large school Williamsville South (12-5-1), winning at home 5-4 in overtime and losing 6-1 in the road rematch.
“That gave us a lot of insight,” Kulniszewski said. “We knew how they played and what they were trying to do.”
“We played a much better game this time,” Ross said. “We dominated the field from the get-go. Our touches were better. Our through balls were awesome. We were making plays. And we scored first.”
Iroquois built confidence and a comfortable lead when Ertel finished a feed from freshman Molly Mescall in the 11th minute and added her second goal in the 15th.
“That’s so important for us as a team,” Ertel said. “When we score off the bat, it sets the mood for the whole game.”
Tomaka-Zulawski set up Kulniszewski for the third goal in the 38th minute, but the Billies got one back 15 seconds later when Clara Richards assisted freshman Regan Moore’s goal.
Confetti canons popped in the crowd when Kulniszewski scored on a header off Tessa Muskopf’s corner kick in the 55th minute. Kulniszewski’s 100th career goal was her 36th of the season, good for third among Section VI players and matching the 2019 tally from her older sister, Grace, who scored 120 times in her career and now plays for the University at Buffalo.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to get there because we were so close to the end of the season,” Kulniszewski said. “It feels amazing and it’s all because of the help from my teammates.”
In the opener of Saturday’s championship quadrupleheader, Mondoux gave GI the lead in the fourth minute with an assist from Ariana Cotroneo.
“We came out with so much energy,” said Mondoux, who has committed to continue her career at Nicholls State in Louisiana. “We’ve been waiting for this moment. And when we went down and scored (3:29) in, I think that really set the tone.”
North Tonawanda, which upset top-seeded Williamsville East in the semifinals to give Grand Island a third straight sectional game against an NFL opponent, threatened to score the tying goal several times.
“We believed in each other and didn’t give up,” said Bella Deglopper, whose slide tackle in the closing seconds of the first half thwarted a breakaway chance for NT’s Kyle Miranto, a 27-goal scorer who found the back of the net four times against the Flames.
Later in the second half, Alexis Nguyen and Emma Besl teamed together at the goal crease to shut down a promising chance for NT’s Paige Spatorico.
Mondoux scored her second goal in the 68th minute, converting from a tight angle off a crossing pass from her freshman sister Jolie, who played the final 18 minutes after an injury to the Vikings’ second-leading scorer, Payton Khadra.
“Having my sister be able to play with me in the sectional championship was just amazing,” Avery Mondoux said. “I’m so proud of her being able to find me on the one and being able to really finish it off and close up the game. She’s going to become the next Mondoux superstar of Grand Island.”
Mondoux scored her 30th of the season on a strong shot from above the 18-yard box that bounced in off the cross bar in the 79th minute.
“Making sure we had that grit until the end and didn’t make one mistake that cost us where they were easily back in the game was crucial,” Mondoux said. “We did our job, we stayed in it and we finished strong.”