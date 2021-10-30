Grand Island, Iroquois girls soccer post victories, set up clash for overall Class A title

“We believed in each other and didn’t give up,” said Bella Deglopper, whose slide tackle in the closing seconds of the first half thwarted a breakaway chance for NT’s Kyle Miranto, a 27-goal scorer who found the back of the net four times against the Flames.

Later in the second half, Alexis Nguyen and Emma Besl teamed together at the goal crease to shut down a promising chance for NT’s Paige Spatorico.

Mondoux scored her second goal in the 68th minute, converting from a tight angle off a crossing pass from her freshman sister Jolie, who played the final 18 minutes after an injury to the Vikings’ second-leading scorer, Payton Khadra.

“Having my sister be able to play with me in the sectional championship was just amazing,” Avery Mondoux said. “I’m so proud of her being able to find me on the one and being able to really finish it off and close up the game. She’s going to become the next Mondoux superstar of Grand Island.”

Mondoux scored her 30th of the season on a strong shot from above the 18-yard box that bounced in off the cross bar in the 79th minute.

“Making sure we had that grit until the end and didn’t make one mistake that cost us where they were easily back in the game was crucial,” Mondoux said. “We did our job, we stayed in it and we finished strong.”