Grand Island hockey coach Don Pray retires, but won't totally quit coaching

Congratulations Coach. We will miss battling against you. You have established a high quality program not only on the ice but one of high character off the ice as well. They are well prepared for the future thanks to your leadership. Best wishes! https://t.co/e82NetVfO8 — John McFall (@jmcfalljr) March 29, 2021

His girls tennis team includes one of the top players in the area, Kiersten Brown.

Coaching and hockey are big in the Pray family. His brother, Kyle, is hockey coach at Kenmore East. The Pray brothers opposed each other as bench bosses many times over the years.

Pray is the father of two daughters and twin sons. His youngest daughter, Lauren, was a goalie on Kenmore's WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation championship teams.

Lauren is studying for her masters in elementary education at Buffalo State. Pray is thinking of teaming up with her to coach a developmental team in the Bisons girls hockey operation.

Bob Simpson is Pray's likely successor as coach at Grand Island. Volunteer assistant Ryan Donnelly would move up to assistant.