Grand Island hockey coach Don Pray retires, but won't totally quit coaching
When he became head coach of the new Grand Island varsity hockey program in 2010, this was Don Pray's approach:

"In had in my mind that I would probably coach about 10 years."

It turned out to be 11 years, including the school's first sectional championship in the 2019 playoffs before a loss to eventual champion Skaneateles in the state semifinals. Pray announced his retirement as coach of the boys hockey team this week.

"I've been coaching something since I was 16 years old," Pray said Tuesday. "I started in coaching Little League. When I was a senior at Kenmore West, I coached the Blessed Sacrament School baseball team."

Pray plans to continue as a social studies, American history and psychology teacher for another year before fully retiring. He will continue on as coach of the Grand Island boys and girls tennis teams.

His girls tennis team includes one of the top players in the area, Kiersten Brown.

Coaching and hockey are big in the Pray family. His brother, Kyle, is hockey coach at Kenmore East. The Pray brothers opposed each other as bench bosses many times over the years.

Pray is the father of two daughters and twin sons. His youngest daughter, Lauren, was a goalie on Kenmore's WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation championship teams.

Lauren is studying for her masters in elementary education at Buffalo State. Pray is thinking of teaming up with her to coach a developmental team in the Bisons girls hockey operation.

Bob Simpson is Pray's likely successor as coach at Grand Island. Volunteer assistant Ryan Donnelly would move up to assistant.

"Bob Simpson and I worked together well," Pray said. "I concentrated on the power play, defense and goalies and he worked on the other things. We were like the Yin and Yang in our approaches."

Pray's last game was a 6-5 overtime loss to Kenmore West in the Section VI Division 2 semifinals. Grand Island led 4-1 in the game. If you think that loss left him with a bitter taste, you're wrong.

"It was a tough loss," Pray said. "I'm not taking anything away from Kenmore West. They beat us in the third period when it matters most and overtime. They played hard and deserved to win."

