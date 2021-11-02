Grand Island girls soccer rolls to victory over Iroquois in Class A crossover final

It didn’t take long for Lew-Port to take control. Sarah Woods scored her 28th goal of the season less than six minutes into the game. Less than five minutes later, Natalie Schuey followed to make it 2-0.

“We moved the ball well, something we’ve worked on from the very beginning,” Farney said. “Many of these girls have been three or four years. One of our primary focuses is to move the ball quickly, and to move the ball well – to find open channels, and to move for each other to make it easier for the passer.”

The Lancers’ next two goals in the first half were beauties. Woods and Sophie Auer had a beautiful give-and-go that resulted in Woods’ shot into an almost wide-open net. Later, Auer centered the ball from the right side near the goal line. Schuey only had to tap the ball in order to score her second.

The second half became something of a formality. Auer got a goal of her own to go with three assists. Kaitlyn Mettler spoiled Roy-Hart’s shutout bid with a goal with about 15 minutes left.

The outcome spoiled what had been a dream season for Roy-Hart. The Rams had never won a girls’ soccer section title before this year. They advanced with a shootout win over Fredonia in the B-2 final. That will never be forgotten, but the Rams couldn’t keep up with Lew-Port as their season finished 13-2-2.