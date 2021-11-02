Grand Island girls soccer rolls to victory over Iroquois in Class A crossover final

On a chilly night at Williamsville East, it only seemed appropriate for the Grand Island girls soccer team to throw a blanket over its opponent.
The Vikings never allowed Iroquois to get much offense going. As a result, Grand Island took a 3-0 decision over the Chiefs in the Class A crossover final in the Section VI playoffs.
“What you saw tonight was what has happened every game all season long,” coach Dave Bowman said. “It’s true especially against the good teams. The three starters and the reserves have been phenomenal. That’s the core of our team.”
In this case, the trio of Alexi Nguyen, Adison Fike and Vella Deglopper usually created turnovers and moved the ball out of danger. When that didn’t happen, the Chiefs were forced to take shots from long range that gave goaltender Rebecca Schultz no trouble. In fact, she looked like a center fielder catching lazy fly balls most of the time.
“As a coach, you love that,” Bowman said with a laugh. “She’s involved, but there’s no stress or strain.”
“Our defense has been giving its all for the entire season,” Avery Mondoux said. “We wouldn’t have reached this point had it not been for them.”
Grand Island came out and controlled the play for the most part. The problem was that it wasn’t leading to good scoring opportunities very often.
But when the Vikings got one in the early going (12th minute of the first half), they capitalized. Nguyen made a nice pass to Jolie Mondoux on the right side, about 15 yards out. Mondoux took a step one way, and changed directions quickly to open a surprisingly large amount of shooting space with no one in the way. That didn’t give goalie Sarah Weir much of a chance, as the shot found the net to give Grand Island a 1-0 lead. The goal held up for the rest of the half.
When the second half started, it seemed as though Iroquois had made some adjustments during intermission. The Chiefs were more aggressive with the ball, and their time of possession improved noticeably.
As a result, they had an excellent chance within the first four minutes. While an Iroquois corner kick was placed into a dangerous area in front of the goal, Schultz beat everyone to the ball to end the threat.
From there, Grand Island went about the business of taking control. Jolie Mondoux headed a ball from a few feet away directly off the goal post in the 19th minute. Less than an inch to left might have scored a goal.
But the Vikings had a short wait for that second goal. Morgan Khadra scored with 16:54 left in the game, and a little more than two minutes later, Avery Mondoux made it 3-0. Grand Island’s third Section VI title in five years was assured.
“I’m so proud of us,” Avery Mondoux said. “After last year, we wanted to get back what we should have earned then. That’s exactly what we’ve done.”
Grand Island improved to 17-1-2 on the season, and advanced to the Far West Regionals. The Vikings will play Spencerport at Webster Thomas H.S. near Rochester on Saturday at 2 p.m. Iroquois finished the season with a 15-5 record.
Class B final
In the night’s second game at Williamsville East, Lewiston-Porter played more than a game in the Class B crossover final. The Lancers put on a performance.
Lew-Port put on a dazzling display of skill at both ends of the field and the Lancers came away with a 5-1 victory over Royalton-Hartland.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” coach Norm Farney said. “I don’t think we played this well in the first part of the season. I don’t think we played this well in the middle of the season. I give all the credit to the girls. It’s tough to stay focused for this long. They are driven right now.”
On offense, Lew-Port moved the ball with almost surgical precision. The team constantly moved the ball to the person who had enough space to create opportunities. When they arrived, the Lancers had the skill to take advantage.
It didn’t take long for Lew-Port to take control. Sarah Woods scored her 28th goal of the season less than six minutes into the game. Less than five minutes later, Natalie Schuey followed to make it 2-0.
“We moved the ball well, something we’ve worked on from the very beginning,” Farney said. “Many of these girls have been three or four years. One of our primary focuses is to move the ball quickly, and to move the ball well – to find open channels, and to move for each other to make it easier for the passer.”
The Lancers’ next two goals in the first half were beauties. Woods and Sophie Auer had a beautiful give-and-go that resulted in Woods’ shot into an almost wide-open net. Later, Auer centered the ball from the right side near the goal line. Schuey only had to tap the ball in order to score her second.
The second half became something of a formality. Auer got a goal of her own to go with three assists. Kaitlyn Mettler spoiled Roy-Hart’s shutout bid with a goal with about 15 minutes left.
The outcome spoiled what had been a dream season for Roy-Hart. The Rams had never won a girls’ soccer section title before this year. They advanced with a shootout win over Fredonia in the B-2 final. That will never be forgotten, but the Rams couldn’t keep up with Lew-Port as their season finished 13-2-2.
But the Lancers aren’t done yet after moving to 15-1-1. They go on to the Far West Regionals on Saturday at Palmyra-Macedon at 5 p.m. at Caledonia-Mumford near Rochester.