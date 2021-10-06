Grand Island girls soccer clinches NFL title with scoreless tie

Grand Island clinched the Niagara Frontier League girls soccer championship and preserved its undefeated record Wednesday night by playing a 0-0 draw with Lew-Port at Blakeslee Stadium in Lewiston.

With an 8-0-2 record for 18 points in league play, Grand Island ended its league schedule with a tie. Previously, the only blemish on the Vikings’ record was a 3-3 tie at home against Niagara Wheatfield in the only regular season game scheduled between the teams under the unbalanced schedule format in the NFL.

Rebecca Hoffman made eight saves in goal for Lew-Port.

Lew-Port’s only loss in league play was a 3-2 at Grand Island on Sept. 11, a game in which the Lancers came back from a 2-0 deficit only to lose on a second half goal by Avery Mondoux of GI. Mondoux had two goals in that game and leads the team with 20.

A 4-2 loss at home to Lew-Port kept Niagara Wheatfield (7-1-1 NFL) from gaining a share or winning the league championship. The Falcons have one game left on their NFL schedule at home against Kenmore West on Thursday night.