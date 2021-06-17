Grand Island girls, Amherst boys dominate Class A track and field championships

Then it was on to the 800 meters, in which he won in 2:06.73. There was no need to try to break two minutes, because he had the longest run of his day less than an hour later. Lenz finished the 3,200 in 10:37.28 to go three for three.

“What a great runner,” Cyrek said. “We had a great group of seniors, and they showed a lot of leadership.”

It was the last time that Lenz would be running with his teammates, since next week’s sectionals are an individual competition. He loves the team aspect to track and field. On the other hand, the Cornell-bound athlete won’t get a chance to see how he rates against the best competition in the state.

“There’s a lot of talent in Section VI,” he said. “I’d like to go to states and show what I can do against the top in the state. But you can only do what you can do. I’m just happy that we have a season this year.”

Speaking of Amherst distance runners, you should hear a lot about Abby Lamb in the years to come. Seventh graders are supposed to be seen, but not allowed to be winners. Lamb had enough left to defeat Mallory Grubb in the 3,000 meters. The two of them took off from the field relatively quickly, taking on the appearances of a Sunday run. All that was needed was some friendly conversation, but Lamb said, “I was too tired to do that.”