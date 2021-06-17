Grand Island girls, Amherst boys dominate Class A track and field championships

At the end of a unique track and field season, the Grand Island girls team and Amherst boys squad both came across the finish line first at the Class A championships on Thursday.
“It’s been challenging, of course; it’s been awesome to compete,” Amherst coach Jason Cyrek said. “It’s been awesome to have this for the seniors. It was definitely rewarding for them.”
The Tigers turned in an excellent performance through the afternoon at Pioneer Central, finishing with a total of 110 points. They were well ahead of Cheektowaga, which had 69 points. Pioneer was third at 65.
On the girls side, Grand Island finished well ahead of Sweet Home, 98 points to 76. Iroquois was third at 61 points. Vikings coach Izzy Martinez had a hunch that his team would do well.
“The girls came together at the end,” he said. “At the NFL (Niagara Frontier League), they lost to Lockport by only a few points.”
One of the individual stars was Jack Lenz of Amherst, who dominated the distance events. The senior started his day with a win in the 1,600 meters in 4:24.52. That was about six seconds faster than his seeding time.
“I wanted to run a hard mile at the start to see how well I could do at the next level,” he said. “I was point-one off the school record.”
Then it was on to the 800 meters, in which he won in 2:06.73. There was no need to try to break two minutes, because he had the longest run of his day less than an hour later. Lenz finished the 3,200 in 10:37.28 to go three for three.
“What a great runner,” Cyrek said. “We had a great group of seniors, and they showed a lot of leadership.”
It was the last time that Lenz would be running with his teammates, since next week’s sectionals are an individual competition. He loves the team aspect to track and field. On the other hand, the Cornell-bound athlete won’t get a chance to see how he rates against the best competition in the state.
“There’s a lot of talent in Section VI,” he said. “I’d like to go to states and show what I can do against the top in the state. But you can only do what you can do. I’m just happy that we have a season this year.”
Speaking of Amherst distance runners, you should hear a lot about Abby Lamb in the years to come. Seventh graders are supposed to be seen, but not allowed to be winners. Lamb had enough left to defeat Mallory Grubb in the 3,000 meters. The two of them took off from the field relatively quickly, taking on the appearances of a Sunday run. All that was needed was some friendly conversation, but Lamb said, “I was too tired to do that.”
In the last lap, Lamb had just enough to pull ahead.
“It was harder than it looked,” she said. “I was glad I had Mallory to pace me, because I don’t think I could have done it.
“I didn’t expect this!”
Grubb’s “consolation prize” came in the 1,500, which she won in 4:50.32.
Rebecca Schultz of Grand Island was in top form in the girls 100 meters. She ran the distance in 12.81 seconds to take the title.
“I thought for a moment that everyone was going to beat me, but I was really surprised I got first,” said Schultz, who also won the 100-meter hurdles.
“We weren’t expecting her to win, but we were hoping she could win the hurdles,” Martinez said. “And Faith Caldwell brought it in four events.”
The surprises extended to the boys. Riley Hodin of Amherst won the 100-meter race and the triple jump.
“I was seeded second, so I really didn’t expect to win,” he said. “I raced a guy that beat me before. We had a little competition going. I’m glad I won.”
Elsewhere, Veda Jauch of Starpoint won both the shot put and discus. Lanee Hall of Sweet Home, a seventh grader, took the 200 meters and the long jump.
Among the boys, Jayden DuBard of Cheektowaga dominated his two events. He won the shot put by almost 12 feet with a 53-6.5 toss, and he took the discus by almost 25 feet (134-1).
Winning certainly is a high point in what was an unusual year for Schultz and for everyone else in high school athletics.
“At the beginning of the school year, it was difficult,” she said. “At the end, we were all back full-time. I’m glad we’re all back in the school. Hopefully next year will be better.”
As for Hodin, he’s glad to put the beginning of the school year in the rearview mirror for this splendid ending.
“It was so demoralizing to everyone at the start, when everything was canceled,” he said. “To look around today and see all the people – it’s just great.”