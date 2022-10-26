 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gowanda's Chloe Luther, All-WNY first teamer in lacrosse, commits to Division I Jacksonville

Chloe Luther (copy)

Gowanda junior midfielder Chloe Luther has committed to play Division I lacrosse at Jacksonville University.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Gowanda junior Chloe Luther has committed to play Division I lacrosse at Jacksonville University.

Luther was an All-Western New York first-team selection last spring as a sophomore and was sixth in goals in Section VI with 65 and 13th in points with 82. She also was named team Most Valuable Player.

For her career, the midfielder has 148 goals and 52 assists for 200 points.

She also plays with the Monster Girls Lacrosse travel program out of Rochester.

She is the third Gowanda girls lacrosse player to commit to play Division I.

Tucker to Brockport

Salamanca senior third baseman Zaron Tucker has committed to SUNY Brockport to play baseball. Tucker is a five-year starter for the Warriors.

Salamanca went 12-8 a season ago and qualified for the Section VI Class C playoffs.

Tucker will be joining a program on the rise, as Brockport finished 33-11 this past season and advanced to the NCAA Division III Championships.

