Gowanda wins Class C baseball, spoiling Portville's perfect season

Gowanda spoiled Portville’s undefeated season, 4-2, defeating the Panthers in the Section VI Class C championship game at Portville on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore John Ondus pitched into the sixth inning and junior Gavin Phillips put down a potential Portville comeback, getting the last four outs to close it out for coach Tim Smith’s team. Ondus struck out 11 and walked three and gave up both Portville runs.

Phillips faced eight batters, striking out three and allowing two hits and two walks but no runs in earning his save.

Ondus also went 3 for 4 at bat with a double and two RBIs. Phillips was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Gowanda had six hits in all. Sophomore Drew Shull had the only other Gowanda hit.

Gowanda (9-8), which started the season with five straight losses, ended it on the highest note possible, winning the school’s fourth sectional baseball title. Previous sectional titles came in 1990, 2008 and 2014. The team won its last five games. Three of the losses were to larger schools, Hamburg, Frontier and Orchard Park.

The winners took the lead with two runs in the third inning and added two more in the fifth to make it 4-1.

Coach Mike Matz’s Portville team went into the championship game with a 16-0 record, including a 10-0 record in CCAA East.

