MORICHES – Just a handful of years after winning just a handful of games every year, Gowanda's softball team ended the 2023 season with plenty of handshakes and congratulations.

Yes, coach Mike Maloney's Panthers, long one of the also-rans in its league let alone Section VI, defied the odds and won a state Class C championship Saturday afternoon at the Town of Brookhaven's Moriches Athletic Complex. The Panthers won a back-and-forth affair 6-4 against Section IX champ Seward.

"It's crazy ... unbelievable," Maloney said after capturing a state crown in just his second year at the helm, and in dramatic fashion to boot. "It's a great group of girls."

And Gowanda needed a great effort in the sixth inning to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 edge that held up for victory. Senior Wassy Stevens started the rally with a single against Seward ace Kailey Stolowski. After Gowanda's freshman pitcher Addison Kota flew out, Jada Geiger singled to center field and Ella Luther walked. Holland Browning followed with a hit that plated two runs then an errant try to pick off Browning let in a third run. One out later, Kailyn Farner singled in the fourth run for some insurance.

"It blows my mind," Maloney said of the rally that sent the large Gowanda crowd into a frenzy in the last game of the day. "It was great."

The Spartans gave it a good try in the top of the seventh by working a walk and Autumn Gandolfo following with a hit. But Stephanie Reicherter's grounder to first base was fielded cleanly and Gowanda was a winner.

"They got the plays when they needed and we didn't," Seward coach Don Lewis said as his program missed out on a chance for a first state title in the sport. "Hey, our girls were here last year and lost in the semis. We battled today. I'm very proud of all of them. Congratulations to Gowanda. They're classy people."

Classy and happy.

"No one expected this this year," Kota said. "But we kept working hard and cutting down on our errors. That was key."

Farner, one of the few seniors on the team, appreciated how much the team had to adjust to through the years.

"We switched coaches, upcoming players like Addi came up," she said. "It was a combination of great players and our team stepping up. I never thought I'd have been here at the start of the year."

"We're like family," Geiger said of the key to winning.

A good start helped as well. Gowanda struck for two runs in the second inning off All-State pitcher Stolowski. Geiger doubled and scored and Luther singled and scored. Seward answered with three runs in the fifth inning as it loaded the bases with no outs. Kota induced two grounders that led to force outs at home, but Camila Fuentes and Brook Irizarry singled to give the Spartans a 3-2 edge. Lewis' squad padded the lead when Kaitlin Stolowski reached on an error and scored on her sister's hit.

"Their pitcher was tough," Maloney said. "But we never quit."