MORICHES – Gowanda softball’s dream season is still alive.

The Panthers beat perennial state power Elmira Heights of Section IV, 3-2, in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C semifinals Friday at Moriches Athletic Complex.

A team that has won its first sectional title and its first regional title needs one win Saturday for its first state title.

The Section VI champs used a two-run double by Holland Browning in the fourth inning to take the lead then singles by Addison Kota and Browning in the fifth inning to break a tie, and held on for a 3-2 victory.

“We had big hits and big times,” said coach Mike Maloney, whose second season at the helm will last one more day. “Holland has come through for us so much and Addison is unbelievable as a freshman pitcher. And she doesn’t even pitch in travel ball.”

Kota scattered three hits and wiggled out of some jams she created with five walks to earn the victory in the circle. She also was steady on defense as were her teammates in the hard-fought game.

“It feels amazing ... awesome,” Browning said after the game ended and hundreds of fans congratulated the victors at the sprawling complex. “We just had to play our game and we did.

“Getting those last three outs was huge.”

The game didn’t start well for the Panthers as EH struck for a run in the second inning. Coach Liz Warren’s Spartans used a walk by Maliyah McIver and a double by Kailey Ripley to take a 1-0 lead. The Spartans kept the lead until Gowanda led off the bottom of the fourth with singles from Jada Geiger and Ella Luther.

Browning then delivered perhaps the biggest hit of her season to shift the momentum away from the Spartans.

It stayed with Gowanda in the fourth inning thanks to a 4-6-3 double play and in the fifth despite giving up an unearned run. Maloney’s squad stranded a runner to keep the game tied then took the lead moments later.

“I’m proud of the girls, they fought all seven innings,” Warren said. “We knew Gowanda would be tough for us. We scouted them as much as we could.”

Scouting could only do so much as the Panthers kept making plays in the field and Kota was steady though not overpowering in the circle.

“We did the little things,” Maloney said. “We got the ground balls on defense, we got the sacrifices. It’s a great bunch of girls.”

Now the Panthers get to go for the greatest feat of all, a state title against Seward High School, the Section IX champions, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Catskill-area team won its semifinal 1-0 against Section II champion Chatham.