Gowanda softball’s historic run continues following a 5-0 win in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C Far West Regional over Section V’s Bolivar-Richburg on Friday at Gowanda High School.

The Panthers (16-6) were led by freshman Addison Kota, who threw a complete game in the shutout victory, the third time Gowanda has blanked the opposition this season. Ella Luther, a junior, recorded a two-run double and sophomore Holland Browning had an RBI triple to put the Panthers up 3-0 after the first inning.

Gowanda widened its lead after Kota drove in a runner from second base in the fifth inning. The Panthers' final run came off of a Bolivar-Richburg (23-2) error.

Entering the Section VI playoffs, Gowanda was a No. 10 seed. Now, days after winning the program’s first softball sectional, the Panthers are on the cusp of a state championship.

The Panthers will face Edison (17-4) in the state semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.

Girls softball Class D final

In the NYSPSAA Far West Regional for Class D softball, Friendship-Scio shut out Westfield 3-0. Haleigh Dellow, the Wolverines’ starting pitcher, threw a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out nine. It is the second consecutive season Westfield (20-2) has lost in the Far West Regional.

Golden Eagles (19-1) pitcher Naveah Ross threw a no-hitter and had 14 strikeouts.

Boys state tennis

The doubles team of brothers Hamilton and Taylor McGrath won two matches to advance and represent Orchard Park in Saturday’s NYSPHSAA quarterfinals at the National Tennis Center in Queens.

The brothers beat Niskayuna’s Jeremy Burstyn and Vivek Lanka 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round. They followed by beating Byram Hills’ Mihir Kumar and Jesse Goldstein 6-2, 7-5 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Next for the McGraths will be a 10:30 a.m. Saturday match against Shashank Pennabadi and Grabriel Burztyn of Ward Melville in the quarterfinals. The Patriots' tandem beat Williamsville East’s Yonten Gyatso and Arjun Pindiprolu 6-0, 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Olean’s Cavan Boutillette and Isaac Moses were defeated by Pittsford Sutherland’s Cormac Sullivan and Sytha Mandava 7-5, 6-1.

In singles competition, Section VI champion Alex Wheat of Amherst lost to Great Neck South’s Albert Hu, 6-0, 6-0. Williamsville South’s Marino Zinaja lost to Cornwall’s Gurv Suri, 6-1, 6-0.

Williamsville East junior Grant Wang, the Section VI runner-up, was victorious in his first match versus East Hampton’s Maximillian Astilean 6-0, 7-6 (7-1), but then lost round two to Hewlett High’s Stephan Gershfield 6-0, 6-4.

Flag football final set

Pioneer beat Williamsville North 26-20, and Clarence knocked off Orchard Park 34-6 to advance to the Section VI flag football final.

Clarence and Pioneer will meet at Sweet Home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to crown the first Section VI champion.